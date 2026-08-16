Checking In On Georgia Tech's Incoming Transfers Heading Into Week Three of Fall Camp

Fall Camp is nearing an end for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets wrapped up their first scrimmage of camp yesterday, and they will head into the final week of camp looking to get better as the first matchup of the season gets closer.

As we near the end of fall camp, how are the transfers that Georgia Tech took in the offseason playing so far in camp?

Who is in line to potentially start?

QB Alberto Mendoza- Mendoza has been impressive so far during fall camp and he is going to be the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback for the 2026 season. His intelligence and ability to run the offense have impressed the coaching staff and he has formed a good rapport with the receivers through camp. He might not be as mobile as Haynes King, but he can bring a running ability to the offense.

RB Justice Haynes- Haynes is one of the best running backs in the country and should be in line to see a lot of carries for this offense.

WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- Fuhrmann is taking his first step up into power four level football, and he is emerging as a weapon for this Georgia Tech offense. He is in line to start from the opening game and could even end up leading the team in targets.

TE Chris Corbo- Corbo was an All-American at the FCS Level, but like Fuhrmann, he is going to have to adjust to playing at the ACC level. All of the tight ends seem in line for snaps and Corbo might lead the way.

TE Gavin Harris- Like Corbo, Harris is going to be used more of as a receiving threat and his superb athleticism should make him a potential favorite target of Mendoza

TE Spencer Mermans- Mermans was the top blocking tight end at the FCS level per Pro Football Focus, and for a team looking to run the ball as much as Georgia Tech, Mermans seems like the perfect fit. He is set up for a huge role in this offense, and he could be similar to Jackson Hawes two seasons ago. If he is anywhere near as good at blocking as Hawes, Georgia Tech will be successful this season.

IOL Joseph Ionata- Ionata is coming in from Alabama and could be one of the most underrated impact transfers in the ACC. He is replacing Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola at center and has had the position more or less locked up since spring. His leadership has been praised often by the coaches.

OL Markell Samuel- Samuel is currently in a battle with Malachi Carney to be the starting right guard for the Yellow Jackets, and if he does win that battle, it is not out of the question that he could move out to tackle and start there, but at the least, Samuel is going to be a valuable backup for Georgia Tech.

DE Noah Carter- Carter has carried over his momentum from the spring and he should be a starter or heavily in the rotation for the Yellow Jackets. His untapped potential and athleticism off the edge could be huge for a team in need of a jolt in their pass rush.

DE Jordan Walker- Like Carter, Walker has carried his momentum from the spring into fall camp and his leadership, as well as his strong play on the edge, make him one of the most likely impact players on defense for Georgia Tech.

DL Tawfiq Thomas- Thomas is going to get a chance to play against his former school in week one and he will be relied on to help improve the Yellow Jackets run defense.

DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson: The UConn transfer is going to team up with Thomas inside and also be a great veteran to learn from for the younger players on the interior. He might not be a superstar, but he should do the job well for Georgia Tech's defense.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe- Mbakwe has the case to be the best athlete on the team and I would not be surprised to see him used in a variety of ways, such as special teams, but he has the skills to be a lockdown cornerback for this defense.

CB Jonas Duclona- Like Mbakwe, Duclona is going to be a day one player for Georgia Tech and earlier in fall camp, defensive coordinator Jason Semore praised his versatility and how the Yellow Jackets can use him across the secondary.

P Alex Bacchetta- Bacchetta was brought in to replace Marshall Nichols at punter and he is in line to do so this season.

Role player or developmental year

WR Jaiven Plummer- Plummer is going to be among those in the rotation for Georgia Tech and was a very good special teams player for Cal before coming to Atlanta.

Taje McCoy- McCoy is going to be amongst the defensive end rotation for the Yellow Jackets and has had a solid fall.

Tim Griffin- I think it is not impossible for Griffin to see playing time later in the season, but it might be a developmental year him on The Flats.

OL Favour Edwin- Edwin is battling to be a depth player for Georgia Tech and will likely have a developmental year in 2026.