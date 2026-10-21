Elite 2029 CB Prospect Marquise Ealey Set To Visit Georgia Tech For Boston College

A rising football prospect in Georgia High School Football will be on campus this weekend to watch the Yellow Jackets take on Boston College. Marquise Ealey will be a top prospect to watch in the 2029 class. He is already making an early impact in his sophomore season with SW DeKalb and was recently named Defensive Player of the Game after a stellar performance. The SW DeKalb defensive back finished with nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, and two PBus.

Looking at the prospect

As he has gotten more playing time, he has taken full advantage and improved his game. When you look at what he does well, it's clear. He’s an excellent tackler in space, a good zone cornerback, and one with excellent instincts. His ability to see what is happening and then make a play sets him apart.

Next, he will play in one of the season's biggest games against Mays, who is undefeated at 7-0. The game will be televised on Peachtree Sports Network, giving him another chance to showcase his talent on the big stage and stand out.

Ealey is set to be on campus to see the Yellow Jackets take on Boston College at home this weekend. Despite a tough season for Georgia Tech, the vibes around the program remain high, and kids are still talking highly of it.

“I think they are a good team. Good coaching, a crazy fan base, and the way they show love to their players, making them feel loved,” said Ealey.

While it is still early in his recruitment, Ealey is looking forward to building a rapport and relationship with the Yellow Jackets coaching staff. Those early relationships are key to landing top prospects. Something the Yellow Jackets know far too well, especially after bringing in a top class in 2027. Ealey talked about what he is looking forward to.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the team in person, meeting everybody, and experiencing the environment firsthand. I’m also excited to see how the coaches work with the players and how the team competes,” said Ealey.

Over the last few years, the Yellow Jackets have recruited cornerbacks at a high level. They also aren’t afraid to play young guys early. For example, Jaedyn Terry and Trae Stevenson Jr., who are both true freshmen this season, have seen significant playing time. That can entice a recruit, especially if they can get on the field early. Head Coach Brent Key has also been adamant about playing young guys early since he has been a coach at Georgia Tech.

“So I thought we've come out of spring, we can look back and say now we did a better job. I think this year developing young guys, new guys at a quicker rate. So those guys are playing at a higher level late in the season, midpoint late through the season, more so than last year that we were. I think we have a chance to have a solid football team,” said Key.

So what does it mean for Ealey?

It means a chance at a potential opportunity in a few years if interest remains and the Yellow Jackets pursue him. I don’t see why not, as he will establish himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the state over the next few years. Ealey will certainly be one ot watch, and Saturday Georgia Tech gets a chance to build a rapport.

