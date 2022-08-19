On Thursday, it was the linebacker's turn to speak to the media after practice and following coach Jason Semore was veteran linebacker Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II.

Here is everything that both players said on Thursday.

Trenilyas Tatum

1. On how his body has changed in terms of getting stronger since he was a freshman...

"I have gotten way faster, stronger, and bigger since I have been here in the summer.

2. On if he is learning both WILL and MIKE linebacker...

"I have been learning MIKE, SAM, WILL, everything on the defense right now."

3. On the transition to Coach Semore and how it has affected the linebacker room...

"He is one of the smartest minds in the building and having him in there has been good for us. Just being on the field and knowing what to do before the play even happens, so it has been good for us."

4. On if the linebackers are more locked in...

"We are way more consistent everyday. Every day we come out, we have a plan, so yeah, I have been noticing that."

5. On the speed at the linebacker position that they have...

"We try to have linebackers in there that can run the field and sideline-to-sideline and that can cover and can do everything so I feel like everybody in the room can do a little bit of everything."

6. On how the scheme has changed compared to last year...

"Yeah, its a lot of changes, its a lot of changes up front and in the back, it is a lot."

7. On if having a new offensive coordinator has helped make the defense better prepared for the teams that they will face...

"Oh yeah. Coach Chip (Long) comes out in some new stuff every day and looking at that stuff and being able to change into different stuff when you see some stuff that you haven't seen before. Having him do that every single practice, communicating well and staying consistent so yeah."

8. On what it has been like having Coach Collins more hands-on with the defense...

"Coach Collins being involved, it brings more talking and communication and attention, with him being in the room, everyone wants to be, make sure that your head is on and you're locked in. So, I think him being in there makes sure that everybody is on point and everybody is doing the right thing."

9. On if the linebackers and defensive ends will be more aggressive going after the quarterback this season...

"I think we are going to be more aggressive, we were aggressive last year but this year, going on and having boogie in and stuff and I think that the stuff that they taught last year was like two different things."

Demetrius Knight II

1. On if this is his time to flash and play more this year...

"Most definitely. Definitely still getting more comfortable under Ace and Charlie and continue to ask them about things on the field and off the field. Before they get out of here, soak everything up and learn as much as I can, being as much of a sponge as I can, take what they are going to do at the next level and just use it here, so I can show it with Tren and all of those guys underneath. I think when it comes time to sub out and give the guys a breather or a break, I will be ready to go and keep that high standard that they have."

2. On if the summer strength and conditioning has helped get him ready for this fall camp...

"Yes sir. I, most definitely this summer, definitely a lot of running and I don't like to run, but I know that is part of it and that also gets you noticed so, that is when you are running from sideline to sideline, which again, Charlie and Ace, and really the whole linebacker group, as this camp has been showcasing. I would definitely say this summer has played a huge part in that and definitely us coming together as well."

3. On if he is only focusing on one spot...

"I think I am focusing more on one spot. Just trying to lock in on one spot and on the side, I will study the other positions, just in case, because you never know. It is a long season, people get hurt and of course you don't ever want people to get hurt, but just a second chance, just so coaches don't freak out and have to scramble to make sure that you know this about the playbook and things so when I have that free time and not studying my own things, I will study Ace's position or even the other positions in different packages so that I am familiar with it so I can let the coaches know, hey if you need this or somebody gets hurt or they need a breather in the game in those hard and tough situations, they can count on me. Still focusing on mine but still keeping an eye out on those as well."

4. On how much he weighs now...

"Definitely a lot more Chick-Fil-A french fries this summer, for whatever reason, that has helped me maintain 240 (LBS). I don't feel heavy at all, I feel really good at that weight and I think playing at that weight helps me build my confidence. I think playing at 230 was kinda scary because I didn't know how to use that weight at the linebacker position but now I think playing at 240 and still being able to run fast and move very well has he;ped me to progress very well."

5. On who the fastest guy in the linebacker room is...

"I would have to say it would be me. It is probably close between me, Taylor (McCawley), and Charlie (Thomas). I think today, I wanted to show that I was still fast at 240 and not to count me out when it comes to speed."

6. On if he will have a special teams role this season...

"Yes sir. I have been blessed to have had an opportunity to play special teams since I have gotten here so definitely still emphasizing special teams with Coach Daniels and Coach Boogie, being on kickoff return, on kickoff as you saw today, and all of the other things that are mandatory to win games."

"I know when you talk about playing at that next level, that is what scouts look at, is if you play special teams and can you play special teams and your regular position. I love playing special teams because you know it is not always about us and getting it back to my teammates and set us up with a great chance to win games so definitely special teams."

7. On if he thinks guys are more locked in...

"I think that was the big emphasis starting this summer. We did not want to get to camp and then lock-in. We wanted it to start in summer, so when it came to camp, it was an easy transition and we could really buckle down on becoming what we want to be and what we want to see when the season comes so I would say that is definitely a big thing that we have accomplished, we just have to stay in that middle ground, keep our heads down and continue to push each other each day, week in and week out and continue to bond together."

"Like Coach Collins said a while back, When COVID hit, there was a big, strong bond that season and had we been able to go into that season, we would have made the strides that people are going to see this year. Definitely a lot more bonding and I can't wait for everyone to see."

8. On if they are looking forward to putting camp behind them and start game preparation...

"Yes sir. Of course, we are itching just to get at it. Of course, everyone saw the game last year, when we went to Death Valley and everyone was surprised at how close we kept it, and that kind of opened the team's eyes to what we really can do and who we really are and I think, going back to the last question, seeing who we were in that game, is who were were at the start of summer and we have progressed so much since then and it will be something scary to watch."

Tomorrow, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and the quarterbacks will be speaking to the media.

