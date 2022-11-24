FootballScoop Provides Latest Update On Georgia Tech Head Coaching Search

The Georgia Tech football season is winding down and the final regular season game is this Saturday in Athens against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. If the Yellow Jackets were to pull the stunning upset, they will be heading to a bowl game. If not, the season is more than likely over and the full attention in Atlanta will turn to finally naming a new head coach.

There have been reports about different candidates that are contenders for the job and the latest update comes from John Brice at FootballScoop.com. FootballScoop and Brice are trustworthy sources of information so the news from the report should be looked at seriously.

Would Jamey Chadwell be a fit at Georgia Tech? David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The first update is about interim head coach Brent Key. Key has led Georgia Tech to a 4-3 record, including two wins over ranked teams, and according to Brice, he is a contender for the job. Here is what Brice said concerning Key:

"Brent Key, a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman and Birmingham, Alabama, native, has made himself a legit contender for the full-time post after guiding Tech down the season’s final two months.

Nonetheless, Key has stamped himself firmly in the mix for the full-time post, he has the unyielding support of beloved former Tech head coach George O’Leary, multiple sources tell FootballScoop, and Key met this week directly with Batt for his formal interview for the position, per sources briefed on the process."

Key was not the only candidate that got an interview with Georgia Tech though. According to the report, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was also interviewed for the job. Here is what Brice said about Chadwell:

"Additionally, FootballScoop has been told that Batt conducted a formal interview this week with Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, whose work atop the Coastal Carolina program has dramatically elevated that program’s profile into the national conversation."

Some other candidates mentioned were Tulane's Willie Fritz, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee. Here is what Brice said about each of those candidates:

"Tulane’s Willie Fritz similarly has deep, deep Georgia ties and has engineered a renaissance year atop the Tulane program, which is contending for the American Athletic Conference title. Sources have indicated to FootballScoop that Fritz likewise is viewed as a serious candidate for the Tech post."

"Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien logged several years at Tech as an assistant coach, including under O’Leary, and O’Brien has proved a successful head coach at both Penn State and in the NFL with the Houston Texans. He has obviously familiarity with Batt from their shared time together at Alabama, and sources indicated Nick Saban also has strongly endorsed O’Brien."

"Georgia’s Dell McGee was linked with the job earlier, and sources indicated McGee had interest in the Tech post, but thus far sources have not indicated significant traction for McGee."

Names that did not surface in this report were East Carolina's Mike Houston and former Houston/Texas A&M/Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin. Both Houston and Sumlin have been linked to the job in the past.

With the season nearly over, rumors will be flying until a head coach is hired on The Flats. Keep an eye out here for the latest updates.

