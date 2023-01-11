Former Georgia Tech Coach David Turner Lands New Job At Mississippi State

Shortly after parting ways with Georgia Tech, former assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator David Turner has found another job back in the SEC.

Turner is going to be returning to Starkville, MS to be the defensive line coach at Mississippi State, where he has been a coach twice before (2007-2009, 2013-2015).

Turner spent last season coaching the interior defensive lineman as well as being the assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator. Both D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott saw significant improvement over the course of the 2022 season and will be two of the leaders for the Yellow Jackets' defense in 2023.

Turner is returning to the SEC, where he has plenty of experience. His extensive resume also includes other Power 5 coaching stops at Florida (2019-21), Texas A&M (2016-17), Kentucky (2010-12), Alabama (2006), Vanderbilt (2002-05), Minnesota (2001), Virginia (1997-2000), NC State (1995-96) and his first stint Kentucky (1993-94).

Marco Coleman was hired to replace David Turner on the Georgia Tech staff Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Turner and defensive ends coach Larry Knight parted ways with the program, Key moved quickly to find a replacement and former Yellow Jacket player and coach Marco Coleman is back to coach the defensive line for Georgia Tech.

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach- Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Marco Coleman

Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator- Kevin Sherrer

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

Special Teams Coach- Jason Semore

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Updated look at the ACC basketball standings after Georgia Tech's loss to Notre Dame

ACC sets release date for 2023 Football Schedule

Georgia Tech basketball loses 73-72 in overtime to Notre Dame

Georgia Tech offers 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo

Former Georgia Tech star Derrick Favors signs with Atlanta Hawks

2024 running back target set to visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive line transfer Etinosa Reuben

How many of Georgia Tech's 2023 opponents made ESPN's way too early top 25?

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech will host two top targets for the 2024 class