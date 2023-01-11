Updated ACC Basketball Standings After Georgia Tech's Loss to Notre Dame

It is not looking good for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Basketball program.

After upsetting Miami last week, there was a small bit of momentum for the Yellow Jackets and then it was swept away after a loss to Florida State and then a late collapse against Notre Dame, who had not won an ACC game prior to last night's victory.

After last night, there is only one team lower than Georgia Tech in the ACC standings and that is Louisville, who is having a miserable season. As things stand right now though, it is not a given that Georiga Tech wins their matchup with the Cardinals.

Georgia Tech is now 1-5 in ACC play this season Georgia Tech Athletics

So how is the rest of the ACC looking after Tuesday?

There is only one undefeated team remaining in the conference now and it is the Clemson Tigers. Clemson is 5-0 and 13-3 overall and will probably move to 6-0 after they play Louisville tonight.

Miami and Pittsburgh are both 4-1 and both have games tonight. Miami will face Boston College, while the Panthers have to travel to Duke to take on the Blue Devils.

Virginia is the only team in the conference with a record of 4-2 and the Cavs just scored a nice win over North Carolina last night. Despite their two losses, this might be the most complete team in the ACC.

A host of 3-2 teams sit under Virginia. Duke, Syracuse, and Florida State all have the same record, but Duke is the only one of the three that is ranked in the AP top 25.

NC State and North Carolina are at 3-3 and the Tar Heels continue to be the conference's most disappointing team. UNC lost a close game to Virginia last night and they will have an opportunity to bounce back in games against Louisville and Boston College.

Boston College is 2-3 and faces the Hurricanes tonight.

At the bottom of the league, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech sit with just one conference win apiece. Louisville is currently 0-5 and 2-14 overall.

There is still time left for some of these teams to turn things around, but that time is getting shorter.

