Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Named ACC Coach Of The Week By CBS Sports
After stunning Miami over the weekend and ending the Hurricanes perfect season, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has been named the ACC Coach of the Week By CBS Sports.
With the win vs Miami on Saturday, Georgia Tech moved to 12-2 under Key following a loss and Key is now 6-1 vs nationally ranked ACC teams. This win is Georgia Tech's first win over a top five team since they defeated Virginia Tech in 2009.
After the game on Saturday, Key talked about what they win meant to the program and for homecoming weekend:
"I mean, you saw the students, you saw the fans. I mean, that's what it's special for, it's special for those people, it's special for the kids in that locker room, special for the, I mean, I've been two years now from the administration standpoint and how they've worked, what they've done every day. This is a sleepless job and there's a lot of people involved in allowing us to be able to have those opportunities and relish in those moments on a Saturday. And to do it here at home in front of our fans, in front of our students, That's what was special.
That's why it's homecoming, which I can say we had choice in who you pick or whatnot. I mean, it's nice. Anytime you get the alumni to former, former players to come back, uh, people that they care and care about the school, uh, people that have benefited from graduating from here, uh, especially let them see and that's what that's what I want people to see. I want people to see the we had good kids. We got good boys on this team now. They worked their tails off. They worked their tails off through the week, uh, not just in practice, but academically, um, put put the best version of themselves out there. And they're Tech men, and that's what we want here. And that's what I want the people to see, is that these guys, every bit of grit and toughness this place teaches you, that's what they're about"
Georgia Tech has a chance to improve on last year's 6-6 regular season record if they can beat either NC State or Georgia in their last two games. The Yellow Jackets will have this week off and will face the Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET.
