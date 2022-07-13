Georgia Tech Football Early Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech

The last month of the season for Georgia Tech Football is going to start out with a trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, one of the most challenging places to play in college football. The Virginia Tech Hokies will be looking to end their first season under new head coach Brent Pry with a great November that could help Virginia Tech make a bowl game.

Since Virginia Tech joined the ACC in 2004, the matchup between these two schools has been a crucial test in the Coastal Division. The Hokies are currently on a two-game winning streak and won last year's contest by only nine points. Prior to the last two games, Georgia Tech had won four of the last five against Virginia Tech.

This will be the start of a crucial month for both teams. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is on one of the hottest seats in the ACC and the country and needs to make a bowl game to make it to a fifth season. Virginia Tech on the other hand is just hoping to make a bowl game in Pry's first season and possibly be a sleeper team in the ACC Coastal.

If Georgia Tech wants to make a bowl game in 2022, this is likely a game they need to win. Let's get an early breakdown of the Hokies ahead of their November matchup with the Yellow Jackets.

Offense

Virginia Tech Running Back Malachi Thomas Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech has been struggling on the offensive side of the ball the past few seasons, which is one of the reasons former coach Justin Fuente was fired. One of the first moves that Pry made when taking the job was to find a transfer quarterback.

The Hokies are going to be turning to former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells for the 2022 season. Wells burst onto the scene in 2020 with a great freshman season and much was expected of him in 2021. In terms of numbers, he improved with over 3,500 yards passing but struggled with turnovers and consistency from game to game. His play could determine whether the Hokies go bowling.

The running game was solid last season but will have to replace some production. Malachi Thomas was the third leading rusher on the team last season and is going to step into the starting role after recording 440 yards on 93 carries in 2021. Jalen Holston and Keshawn King are capable backups that give the Hokies depth.

Wide receiver is a big question mark for Virginia Tech in 2022. The top two receivers on the team last season, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, are now gone and will be tough to replace. The name to know amongst this group will be Kaleb Smith, who was the third-leading receiver last season.

Virginia Tech had one of the best offensive lines in the ACC last season but has questions to answer in 2022.

Defense

The once-proud Virginia Tech defense struggled last season, but there are pieces there for Pry to have a quick turnaround on that side of the ball.

On the defensive line, I think that TyJuan Garbutt could be in for a big season. Defensive tackle Norell Pollard will be the leader on the interior and is going to be counted on this season. Look for Josh Fuga and C.J. McCray to also get plenty of playing time.

The Hokies linebacker corps might be the best in the ACC Coastal. Dax Hollifield is a potential All-ACC candidate and Alan Tisdale is right there with him. The two guys combined for over 150 tackles and seven sacks last season and could increase that production under Pry.

The secondary is going to be experienced heading into the year and that will be key considering how many good passing offenses the Hokies will play. Dorian Strong and Armani Chapman are back at corner with Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples at safety. This is a strong group that will keep the Hokies in games.

Overview

This is going to be an interesting matchup for the Yellow Jackets. Virginia Tech is strong at linebacker and the secondary but faces plenty of questions elsewhere.

The passing game and pass rush are big concerns for the Hokies heading into the year and that is where Georgia Tech is going to have to exploit them. I question if the Yellow Jackets will have the playmakers on the outside to make plays against this strong Hokies secondary, however.

With the game being in Blacksburg, that could tip the game in Virginia Tech's favor. However, there are enough unknowns on both sides of the ball for Virginia Tech, and with a first-year head coach. I won't completely write off Georgia Tech's chances to pull an upset here.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the linebacking groups in the ACC Coastal

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 point guard Vasean Allette

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball set to face Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 athlete Jay'Quan Bostic