Georgia Tech Football Offers Three-Star Edge Kion Wright

Georgia Tech Football has been hard at work in fall camp in preparation for the upcoming season, but they are still hard at work in trying to find talented prospects in the class of 2023. An offer was made on Sunday to three-star edge Kion Wright from Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia, PA.

Wright has the measurables at 6-3 235 LBS to be an effective edge rusher and all-around solid defensive lineman. It will be interesting to see if he can further his development and rise in the recruiting rankings this season.

Tech is not the only power five school to offer Wright. Nebraska, Cincinnati, Duke, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Penn State are some of the other schools that have offered the talented edge rusher.

Zachariah Keith, Gensley Auguste, and Anthony Little are the other defensive linemen that are currently committed to Georgia Tech for the class of 2023.

Keep an eye on this recruitment as the season progresses and if Georgia Tech could get Wright on campus.

