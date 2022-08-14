Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Offers Three-Star Edge Kion Wright

Georgia Tech offered talented edge rusher Kion Wright out of Pennsylvania

Georgia Tech Football has been hard at work in fall camp in preparation for the upcoming season, but they are still hard at work in trying to find talented prospects in the class of 2023. An offer was made on Sunday to three-star edge Kion Wright from Cheltenham High School in Philadelphia, PA. 

Wright has the measurables at 6-3 235 LBS to be an effective edge rusher and all-around solid defensive lineman. It will be interesting to see if he can further his development and rise in the recruiting rankings this season. 

Tech is not the only power five school to offer Wright. Nebraska, Cincinnati, Duke, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Penn State are some of the other schools that have offered the talented edge rusher. 

Zachariah Keith, Gensley Auguste, and Anthony Little are the other defensive linemen that are currently committed to Georgia Tech for the class of 2023. 

Keep an eye on this recruitment as the season progresses and if Georgia Tech could get Wright on campus. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins praises Jeff Sims after first scrimmage

Everything that Geoff Collins had to say after the first scrimmage

Georgia Tech Football hires former Florida offensive line coach John Hevesy as a consultant

Tariq Carpenter and Jordan Mason make NFL debuts for 49ers and Packers

Everything defensive line coach Larry Knight said after practice

Everything assistant head coach David Turner said after Friday's practice

What did Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard say after Friday's practice?

Georgia Tech 2023 quarterback target Colin Houck commits to Mississippi State for baseball

Georgia Tech basketball offers 2024 prospect Devin Brafford

Tre Swilling makes NFL debut for Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas
Football

Juanyeh Thomas Notches One Tackle in Cowboys Debut

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Three-star edge prospect Kion Wright
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers Three-Star Edge Kion Wright

By Jackson Caudell10 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Linebacker Target Marcellius Pulliam
Football

Georgia Tech Football Makes Top Eight for 2023 Linebacker Target Marcellius Pulliam

By Jackson Caudell18 seconds ago
Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Praises Jeff Sims After First Scrimmage

By Jackson CaudellAug 13, 2022 2:46 PM EDT
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Everything that Geoff Collins Said After Saturday's Scrimmage

By Jackson CaudellAug 13, 2022 2:14 PM EDT
Former Florida Offensive Line coach John Hevesy
Football

Georgia Tech Football Hires Former Florida Offensive Line Coach John Hevesy as a Consultant

By Jackson CaudellAug 13, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers Defensive Back Tariq Carpenter
Football

Tariq Carpenter and Jordan Mason make NFL Debuts for Packers and 49ers

By Jackson CaudellAug 12, 2022 11:50 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Makius Scott
Football

What did Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard Have to Say After Friday's Practice?

By Jackson CaudellAug 12, 2022 11:27 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Everything Defensive Line Coach Larry Knight Said After Friday's Practice

By Jackson CaudellAug 12, 2022 11:27 PM EDT