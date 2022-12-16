Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Jamarius Haynes

Georgia Tech has been busy with running back offers in the past 24 hours

One of the more under the radar running back prospects plays in the state of Alabama and he received an offer from Georgia Tech today. Jamarius Haynes is the latest running back to receive an offer from the Yellow Jackets and it comes one day after Brent Key made the decision to hire Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie. 

McKenzie has not been shy about handing out offers since being hired yesterday and Haynes is just the latest. Deago Benson was offered yesterday and this weekend, Evan Dickens is going to be taking his official visit to Atlanta. 

Haynes is a powerful runner with room to grow. He is tough to bring down and can be a home-run threat in the backfield. 

Other offers that Haynes has include Clemson and Washington State. Key is currently looking to close the class out strong and getting a running back on board for next season. 

The Yellow Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 67th in the 247Sports composite and 14th in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Josh Pastner provides injury update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Deago Benson

Who is taking official visits to Georgia Tech this weekend?

Updated look at Georgia Tech's coaching staff after hire of Norval McKenzie

2023 defensive lineman de-commits from Georgia Tech

Dontae Smith announces return for the 2023 season

Georgia Tech hires Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie

Georgia Tech offers 2023 safety Mose Phillips

Georgia Tech offers Charleston Southern Transfer wide receiver Seth Anderson

Georgia Tech offers Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton Jr

Georgia Tech Football
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Jamarius Haynes

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech forward Ja'von Franklin
Basketball

Josh Pastner Gives Injury Update for Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith

By Jackson Caudell
Deago Benson
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Deago Benson

By Jackson Caudell
Cam Wallace
Football

Which Prospects Are Taking Official Visits To Georgia Tech This Weekend?

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Updated Look at Georgia Tech's Coaching Staff After Hiring of Norval McKenzie

By Jackson Caudell
Gensley Auguste
Football Recruiting

2023 Defensive Lineman Gensley Auguste De-Commits From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith
Football

Dontae Smith Announces Return To Georgia Tech For 2023 Season

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Report: Georgia Tech To Hire Vanderbilt Running Backs Coach Norval McKenzie

By Jackson Caudell
Charleston Southern wide receiver
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers Charleston Southern Transfer Wide Receiver Seth Anderson

By Jackson Caudell