Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Jamarius Haynes

One of the more under the radar running back prospects plays in the state of Alabama and he received an offer from Georgia Tech today. Jamarius Haynes is the latest running back to receive an offer from the Yellow Jackets and it comes one day after Brent Key made the decision to hire Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

McKenzie has not been shy about handing out offers since being hired yesterday and Haynes is just the latest. Deago Benson was offered yesterday and this weekend, Evan Dickens is going to be taking his official visit to Atlanta.

Haynes is a powerful runner with room to grow. He is tough to bring down and can be a home-run threat in the backfield.

Other offers that Haynes has include Clemson and Washington State. Key is currently looking to close the class out strong and getting a running back on board for next season.

The Yellow Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 67th in the 247Sports composite and 14th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

