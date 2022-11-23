Georgia Tech vs Marquette: Live Updates

After starting the season off 3-0, Georgia Tech suffered its first loss on Monday against Utah in the Fort Myers tip-off. The Utes got up big on the Yellow Jackets early, but Georgia Tech was able to mount a comeback and get back in the game. Despite the comeback attempt, Utah won the game 68-64 and now Georgia Tech must face Marquette, who lost by three to Mississippi on Monday.

While Georgia Tech's defense had been solid through the first three games, it was inconsistent in this game. Utah shot the ball well early, especially from three, and that is why Georgia Tech got down early in the game. The defense did improve, but the Yellow Jackets' offense is still struggling.

Can Georgia Tech bounce back with a win tonight? Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech did not score until nearly six minutes came off the clock and by the time they scored, they were already down double digits. They are going to need to have a better start tonight against Marquette.

1st Half

The starting lineup for Georgia Tech will be Lance Terry, Kyle Sturdivant, Deebo Coleman, Ja'von Franklin, and Deivon Smith. This is Franklin's first start of the season.

Marquette is pressuring Georgia Tech early. Yellow Jackets going to have to figure that out as the game goes on

First foul of the game on Ja'von Franklin. Marquette leads 2-0, 18:15 left in the first half.

Another slow offensive start for Tech. Marquette leads 5-0

Goaltending on Georgia Tech makes it 7-0 Marquette.

The first points of the game for the Yellow Jackets comes from a Kyle Sturdivant jump shot. 10-2 lead for Marquette

First timeout with 15:16 in the first half: Marquette leads 10-2

Lead is now up to double-digits. 15-4 for Marquette

Franklin is playing with energy and has been the lone bright spot for Georgia Tech so far tonight. Marquette leads 18-6, with 11:44 left in the first half.

Jalon Moore has cut the lead to single digits. 18-10 lead for Marquette

Franklin is up to eight points here in the game. 24-12 lead for Marquette. 9:38 to go in the first half

Rodney Howard comes off the bench to score his first bucket and get the lead back down to single digits. 26-19 lead for Marquette

Timeout with 7:04 left in the first half, Georgia Tech trails 31-19

Timeout from Josh Pastner with 5:01 left in the first half, Georgia Tech trails 35-21

Timeout on the floor. 3:34 to go in the first half and Georgia Tech trails Marquette 37-23

Marquette leads Georgia Tech 41-28 at halftime. A much-needed three-point shot from Deebo Coleman cut the lead to 13 right before the half.

