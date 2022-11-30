Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech
A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes.
According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
Long came to Georgia Tech this season after being the offensive coordinator at Tulane and Notre Dame previously. The offense was one of the worst in the country, averaging only 17 PPG, which was good for 125th in the country. The passing offense ranked near the bottom of the country and the team could not run the ball consistently. Injuries to quarterbacks Zach Pyron and Jeff Sims did not help, but the offense was underwhelming under Long this season.
Alexander was hired after the spring after being with Notre Dame previously. He had worked with Long while they were both coaching for the Fighting Irish.
Both coaches were only with the Yellow Jackets for one season.
It is going to be interesting to see which direction Key takes the offense. Pyron is a promising young quarterback and surrounding him with the best offensive staff possible is going to be paramount for Key as he makes his first decisions as the head coach of the program.
