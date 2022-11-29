Willie Fritz might have a championship game this weekend against UCF, but he is still having to answer questions about the vacant Georgia Tech head coaching position.

Willie Fritz says he intends to be the head coach at Tulane next season Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fritz was asked several times yesterday during media availability and this was his response:

"I talked to the team about it and obviously the initial report gets more traction than the secondary report but I am the head football coach of Tulane, I am extremely proud to be the head coach at Tulane and we are looking forward to the ballgame on Saturday and that is what I told our guys when I visited with them this morning. So... I don't want to talk about those kinds of things, I want to talk about the ballgame."

When asked if he intends to be the head coach at Tulane next season, he said that he does.

Whether this is true or not, is hard to say. It is understandable that he would like to keep his focus on the game this week, but until Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt makes a hire for the program, Fritz is likely going to be asked about the head coaching position. Coaches tend to say this kind of thing when they are being rumored for a job and this situation is not likely to be any different. He may intend to be the head coach of Tulane next year right now, but that could certainly change after this weekend.

Stay tuned right here for the latest with the Georgia Tech coaching search.

