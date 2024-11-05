Gonzaga Nation

Domantas Sabonis sinks game-winning putback vs. Miami Heat

Sacramento Kings forward beat the Heat on a putback layup before time expired

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots the basketball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis was statistically one of the most clutch players in the NBA last season. Already into this young 2024-25 season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball standout has backed up those numbers.

Sabonis guided the Kings to a come-from-behind victory on the road against the Miami Heat on Monday, as the 6-foot-11 forward finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes of action.

The Heat, which led by 13 points at halftime, held a 1-point lead in the final seconds with the Kings on the attack. De'Aaron Fox (28 points) couldn't connect on a runner in the lane, though Sabonis fought through the scrum to come up with the loose rebound. The All-NBA forward flicked a short layup up just before time expired, giving the Kings a 111-110 with .7 seconds on the clock.

Monday marked Sabonis' sixth-straight game with a double-double. He finished last season with 77 double-doubles, the most since Moses Malone in 1978-79. The Kings moved to 4-3 on the season.

Since 2020, Sabonis has made 67 of 130 (51.5%) field goals attempted in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. That was the fourth-highest field goal percentage in that span under those circumstances.

