Gonzaga 2025 recruiting update: Zags in mix for 5-star recruits
Based on various human and computer rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs look like a top-10 preseason team on paper.
The 2024-25 roster features seven of the top eight scorers from last season’s Sweet 16 team and a handful of impactful transfers, such as Michael Ajayi, Khalif Battle and Emmanuel Innocenti. Four of the previous five starters are back in the rotation: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg and Graham Ike. Steele Venters, after missing last season with an ACL injury, is slated to make his Gonzaga debut as well.
While Mark Few and the coaching staff have the Zags poised to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament in 2025, they’re also aware they’ll likely see six or seven seniors depart the program next spring. As such, a lot of effort has been put into recruiting some of the top prospects in the 2025 class.
On Thursday, five-star recruit and top 25 player Kingston Flemings, a 6-foot-3 guard from San Antonio, Texas, reportedly scheduled a visit to Gonzaga for the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 4-6). The No. 21 ranked played in his class stood out in the PRO16 circuit earlier this month after he led Brennan High School (Texas) to the semifinal round of the UIL boys state basketball basketball tournament as a junior. A true lead guard, Flemings would be a fit in Few’s offense as someone who likes to play up-tempo and is selfless with the basketball.
Here’s an update on Gonzaga’s other top recruiting targets in the 2025 class.
DAVIS FOGLE: COMMITTED
Four-star recruit committed to the Bulldogs on the Fourth of July.
The Anacortes, Washington, native opted to stay close to home for his college basketball career, as Fogle became the first official commit in Gonzaga’s 2025 recruiting class following an official visit during Hoopfest weekend in June.
“Everything that I want in the school and a basketball program, Gonzaga checks every box,” Fogle told Gonzaga Nation earlier this month. “I was really just thinking about it … I don't know what's gonna top Gonzaga. That’s what kind of just made the decision for me.”
Shortly after his commitment, Fogle headed down to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Under Armor Association tournament with his longtime AAU team Seattle Select. The 6-foot-7 wing was among the early standouts from camp, as he dropped 24 points and had an emphatic block against Atlanta All-Stars followed by a 17-point game against Griffin Elite in front of numerous college coaches.
Once he wraps up AAU circuits, Fogle will make the move down to Chandler, Arizona, where he’ll play his senior year of high school hoops with AZ Compass Prep. He’ll compete against some of the best players across the country before he moves back north to Spokane for his freshman season at Gonzaga.
NIK KHAMENIA: UNDECIDED
Four-star recruit from Harvard-Westlake (California) fields offers from Arizona, Creighton and Duke as well as the Bulldogs.
Khamenia, a top 30 player in the class according to 247Sports, has been on the Bulldogs’ radar for some time now. The 6-foot-8 forward has been to the past two Kraziness in the Kennel events (unofficial trip in 2022; official trip in 2023) though he hasn’t quite narrowed down his final schools yet.
After competing in some of the top competitions across the western hemisphere with both his AAU team and Harvard-Westlake, Khamenia accepted an invite to join the U.S. U18 national team for the FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina last month. Alongside some of the best high school hoopers in the country, Khamenia took home a gold medal as the U.S. went 6-0 in the tournament. He averaged 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while playing 19.4 minutes per game.
Arizona head coach and former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd was the U18 national team coach, and after seeing Khamenia play in person, he offered him a scholarship. The Wildcats were one of many schools to reach out to Khamenia in recent weeks, as he now holds offers from Texas, Duke, Ohio State, Creighton and Notre Dame among other power conference schools.
JALEN HARALSON: VISIT SOON?
Top-10 recruit has Gonzaga in his list of final nine schools to choose from.
Haralson, a 6-foot-6 small forward from La Lumiere School (Indiana) hinted at a possible visit to Spokane in the near future after he told 247Sports he thinks he’ll visit Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas and Missouri in the next couple of months. The top-10 recruit currently has visits lined up with Indiana (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 7), Michigan State (Sept. 14) and potentially another visit to Auburn.
Haralson is considering all of those schools, plus Purdue, based on his list of top nine schools that he released in March.
Haralson has been on Gonzaga’s radar for a while now, as he received a scholarship offer from the program in June 2023. Not only would a commitment from the talented combo guard put him up with the likes of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs and Hunter Sallis as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, but it would also set the program up nicely for the future.
ISIAH HARWELL: DECISION DAY IS SEPT. 12
Five-star recruit from Idaho will choose between Gonzaga, Cal, Houston and Texas on Sept. 12.
The No. 7-ranked recruit in the class will make his highly-anticipated decision heading into his senior year at Wasatch Academy (Utah), as Harwell is down to four schools with two more official visits left this summer.
Harwell, who visited Gonzaga in February, is set to head down to Houston on Aug. 22 and then to Texas the following week. The 6-foot-6 wing also took an official visit to Cal in June.
"I've seen all the great coaches and the great camaraderie throughout the team, so, and the environment is crazy," Harwell said about his Gonzaga visit prior to the Zags’ 94-81 win over the Broncos on Feb. 24. "Everything's been good. I like the town, the school is super chill. I like the vibes."
“Very, very talented kid,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said of Harwell. “Very athletic, can shoot it at a fairly high level for a high school kid with all expectations that he’s got the mechanics and the opportunity to be a dynamic scorer at the next level.”