Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Baylor Bears: Live updates, highlights from men's basketball game

Bulldogs and Bears clash in a battle of top-10 teams to open the 2024-25 college basketball season

Cole Forsman

Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
It doesn't get much better than a top-10 matchup between No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Baylor to tip off the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Mark Few and the Bulldogs meet Scott Drew and the Bears at the Spokane Arena Monday night in the one and only ranked-on-ranked matchup that's featured on opening day. It's the fifth time in the Mark Few era the Zags will open the regular season against a preseason top-25 team.

Gonzaga coming off the program's ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance, brought back six of their top seven scorers and 10 players overall from last season's 27-8 squad. Senior guards Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman helm the backcourt, while 6-foot-10 senior Ben Gregg and 6-foot-9 redshirt senior Graham Ike are back as well to man the frontcourt.

On the other side, the Bears look to replace four of their five starters from last season's 24-11 team with an abundance of young talent and experienced transfer players. Likely one-and-done prospect, 6-foot-5 freshman VJ Edgecombe, headlines a star-studded recruiting class that ranked No. 6 in the country according to 247Sports.

Drew also acquired a pair of fifth-years who boast Final Four experience in 6-foot-2 guard Jeremy Roach (Duke) and 6-foot-7 forward Norchad Omier. Both were voted to the preseason All-Big-12 second team.

Here are the live updates from Gonzaga's season-opener vs. Baylor.

1ST HALF:

