How to watch former Gonzaga star Drew Timme in the NBA Summer League
Las Vegas is set to host quite a contingent of former Gonzaga players this week during the annual NBA Summer League event.
Seven former Zags have made their way onto Summer League rosters: Khalif Battle (Phoenix Suns), Ben Gregg (Boston Celtics), Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard (Dallas Mavericks) are set to make their debuts, while Drew Timme (Brooklyn Nets) and Anton Watson (New York Knicks) make their respective returns to Las Vegas. Jeremy Jones, who spent the majority of last season in the G League, has joined the Memphis Grizzlies for Summer League action.
After making a strong first impression with his new team, Timme looks to solidify his place on Brooklyn's main roster as he heads into his third consecutive NBA Summer League run. He won't necessarily have to worry about his contract situation this time around — Brooklyn exercised his $1.9 million team option in late June — though Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer isn't content with just getting his foot in the NBA's door.
"I'm still trying to make it and stay in it," Timme said to CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez regarding his intentions of playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. "It was cool to make it, but you know, it can also get taken away at any moment too, just as it got given.”
Timme and the Nets begin Summer League action on Thursday with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
How to watch Timme & the Nets vs. OKC in NBA Summer League
Who: Drew Timme and the Brooklyn Nets face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first game of NBA Las Vegas Summer League action
What: NBA 2K26 Summer League
When: 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET | Thursday, July 10
Where: Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV | Las Vegas
TV: ESPN2