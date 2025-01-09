NBA All-Star voting: Jalen Suggs snubbed from 2nd round of fan vote
The results of the second round of fan voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game are in, and surprisingly one former Gonzaga men's basketball standout was left off the preliminary ballot.
Despite keeping the Orlando Magic afloat for the past month, Jalen Suggs hasn't been recognized for his efforts in regard to the all-star voting. The 6-foot-5 guard missed the cut for the top 10 Eastern Conference backcourt players in the second round of the fan vote, which is set to continue Friday with a "3-for-1" day, when each vote counts as three.
There's still time for Suggs to collect more votes, especially with two more "3-for-1" days left before fan voting concludes Jan. 20, though it'll be a tough race against some of the other guards in the Eastern Conference. LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets currently leads the pack with over 1.4 million votes, followed by Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers (over 1.1 million) and Damian Lillard from the Milwaukee Bucks (about 1 million). Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is No. 10 with just over 200,000 votes.
Suggs doesn't boast a 20-point per game scoring average like the aforementioned guards, nor does he play with much flash or flare while he's locking up the other team's best player on the defensive end of the floor. What he does do, though, is win games. The Magic (22-14) are the No. 4 seed in the East despite missing its top two players over the past month due it injury, thanks in large part to Suggs stepping up to take on the role of the team's No. 1 scoring option.
After Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique on Oct. 30, Franz Wagner endured a similar injury weeks later on Dec. 6. Since then, Suggs has kicked things into high-gear on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also recording 1.4 steals over the past 10 contests.
Unfortunately for Suggs' all-star case, he's missed the previous two games with a back injury and was ruled out for the team's next game on Jan. 9. The good news for the Magic is that Banchero, who's No. 4 in all-star voting among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, is set to return to the lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While Suggs strives to make his first NBA All-Star Game, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis is going for his fourth all-star appearance. After being snubbed last year, Sabonis is No. 9 in votes among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Sabonis is putting up 20.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's leading the NBA in double-doubles (32) and is No. 4 in triple-doubles (five).
TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Jan. 23 and the reserves on Jan. 30.
