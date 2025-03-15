Norfolk State Earns Gritty Victory Advancing To The MEAC Tournament Championship Game
NORFOLK - The electrifying Christian Ings scored 19 points to lead the Norfolk State Spartans to a semifinal victory over the Morgan State Bears, 58-55, in the 2025 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Brian Moore Jr. added 14 points to propel top-seeded Spartans to a narrow victory over upset-minded Bears.
Morgan State was less than 24 hours removed from a thrilling upset victory over Howard University when they took the court at the Norfolk Scope Arena to face the top-seeded Spartans.
The annual venue for the 2025 MEAC tournament is dubbed a "neutral site," but its location often screams home-court advantage for Norfolk State.
The resilient Bears, poised to earn their first bid to the NCAA tournament since 2010, remained unfazed by the big moment in hostile territory.
The opening half featured four ties before Morgan State connected on consecutive baskets to earn a four-point advantage with six minutes to go in the tightly contested first half.
Overall, it was an 11-1 run for Morgan State over a five-minute span that left the Spartan faithful silent. With 3:09 remaining in the first half, Morgan State led Norfolk State 24-18.
A pair of Jaylani Darden free throws would halt the scoring slump and spark a 7-0 Norfolk State run that simultaneously energized the Norfolk State fan base.
Morgan State responded swiftly to gain a 28-25 edge heading into the break in a half that featured five lead changes.
Spartans Seize Control
The second half of action mirrored the first half, with strong defensive play on both sides while each team sought to gain momentum. In such a low-scoring affair, every possession loomed large, with a trip to the championship game on the line.
A Christian Ings free throw gave Norfolk State a 38-37 lead with 13:16 remaining in the contest, which would have been a lead the Spartans never relinquished.
MEAC Player of the Year runner-up Brian Moore Jr. scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half to hold off a determined Morgan State team.
Morgan State had a chance to tie the game down 58 - 55 with 7.6 remaining, but a Kameron Hobbs three-point attempt bounced off the front rim to seal the win for Norfolk State.
For Norfolk State, it was the second consecutive nail-biter in this year's tournament after squeaking out a 7-point win over UMES in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
"I'm just happy to be playing on Saturday," exclaimed Norfolk State Head Coach Robert Jones as the Spartans look to claim their third MEAC tournament Championship in five years.
Norfolk State will play against the winner of the South Carolina State versus North Carolina Central matchup, with the championship game scheduled for 1 PM EST on Saturday. The MEAC championship will be broadcast on ESPN2.
