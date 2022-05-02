Skip to main content

Rattlers' OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

Florida A&M offensive lineman receives rookie minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks.

Florida A&M offensive lineman Keenan Forbes receives rookie minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks, per source. The 6-3 and 330-pound offensive guard excels in pass protection and run blocking. He is powerful and uses his hands well at the point of attack. 

He will have an opportunity to impress head coach Pete Carroll as the Seahawks still search for answers at quarterback since trading longtime starter Russell Wilson. Seattle is rumored to seek a trade for Cleveland's signal-caller Baker Mayfield. Forbes' ability to keep pursuing defensive linemen from penetrating could be an asset for Seattle, which has struggled for continuity along its offensive line.

Keenan Forbes

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan's Analysis on Keenan Forbes:

Strengths:

  • Naturally strong and has some good knock-back power. When he rolls his hips into a defender, they hit the turf.
  • Does show that he has the capability to be out on the move, when he has a clear lane, he’s able to get there and make connection.
  • Has good hand fighting to where he can reset his hands and hold a block long enough to create a lane, or to stop a pressure.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Areas of Improvement:

  • Needs to play with a better sense of urgency. At times there are potentially chunk play opportunities that don’t get to happen because of the missed block attempt.
  • Footwork needs to be consistent on both ends of offense. He has the natural strength, if he had more consistent footwork, he’d be a force.

Career Accolades: 

  1. 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl
  2. 2022 HBCU Combine
  3. 2021 1st Team All-SWAC
  4. 2019 1st Team All-MEAC

ROOKIE MINICAMP INVITES

Other notable confirmed rookie minicamp invitations by HBCU Legends:

  • Markquese Bell, S (FAMU) - Cowboys
  • Dee Anderson, WR (AAMU) - Saints
  • CJ Holmes, CB (JSU) - Saints
  • Will Adams, DB (VU) - Falcons
  • Savion Williams, DL (FAMU) - Jets
  • Keith Corbin, WR (JSU) - Bills
  • Al Young, CB, (JSU) - Giants
  • Keenan Forbes, OK (FAMU) - Seahawks

Other players continue conversations with NFL teams as they assemble their rookie minicamp rosters.

HBCU Legends Draft Coverage

Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land
Football

HBCU, FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. Mosley1 hour ago
The Four - 2
Football

Doug Williams: 'Step in the Right Direction' on Four HBCU Players Drafted, Aqeel Glass to Bucs, Rookie Minicamp Invites

By Kyle T. Mosley8 hours ago
USATSI_13823106_168388561_lowres
Football

Alcorn QB Felix Harper Invited to Browns Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. Mosley23 hours ago
Markquese Bell
Football

Markquese Bell Signs Rookie UDFA Deal with Cowboys, Per Reports

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 30, 2022
Jackson State University's James Houston
Football

James Houston IV, 'The Problem' is Primed to Cause Problems for NFL Offenses

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 30, 2022
Ja'Tyre Carter
Football

Chicago Bears Draft Southern Jaguars' OL Ja'Tyre Carter

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 30, 2022
Jackson State University's James Houston
Football

The Lions Have "THEE PROBLEM"!  James Houston IV Drafted by Detroit in the 6th Round

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 30, 2022
Decobie Durant
Football

HBCU Draft: CB Decobie Durant Selected by Super Bowl LVI Champions, Los Angeles Rams

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 30, 2022