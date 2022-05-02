Rattlers' OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

Florida A&M offensive lineman Keenan Forbes receives rookie minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks, per source. The 6-3 and 330-pound offensive guard excels in pass protection and run blocking. He is powerful and uses his hands well at the point of attack.

He will have an opportunity to impress head coach Pete Carroll as the Seahawks still search for answers at quarterback since trading longtime starter Russell Wilson. Seattle is rumored to seek a trade for Cleveland's signal-caller Baker Mayfield. Forbes' ability to keep pursuing defensive linemen from penetrating could be an asset for Seattle, which has struggled for continuity along its offensive line.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan's Analysis on Keenan Forbes:

Strengths:

Naturally strong and has some good knock-back power. When he rolls his hips into a defender, they hit the turf.

Does show that he has the capability to be out on the move, when he has a clear lane, he’s able to get there and make connection.

Has good hand fighting to where he can reset his hands and hold a block long enough to create a lane, or to stop a pressure.

Areas of Improvement:

Needs to play with a better sense of urgency. At times there are potentially chunk play opportunities that don’t get to happen because of the missed block attempt.

Footwork needs to be consistent on both ends of offense. He has the natural strength, if he had more consistent footwork, he’d be a force.

Career Accolades:

2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl 2022 HBCU Combine 2021 1st Team All-SWAC 2019 1st Team All-MEAC

ROOKIE MINICAMP INVITES

Other notable confirmed rookie minicamp invitations by HBCU Legends:

Markquese Bell, S (FAMU) - Cowboys

Dee Anderson, WR (AAMU) - Saints

CJ Holmes, CB (JSU) - Saints

Will Adams, DB (VU) - Falcons

Savion Williams, DL (FAMU) - Jets

Keith Corbin, WR (JSU) - Bills

Al Young, CB, (JSU) - Giants

Keenan Forbes, OK (FAMU) - Seahawks

Other players continue conversations with NFL teams as they assemble their rookie minicamp rosters.

