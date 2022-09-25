Alcorn Braves, Howard's Rushing Attack Tames UAPB Golden Lions
The Alcorn State Braves (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) used a strong ground game to tame the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-2, 0-1 SWAC) 38-21.
One play, 45 yards later, with a whopping 18 seconds off the game clock, the Alcorn Braves gained an early 7-0 advantage over the Golden Lions.
Fred McNair said, "I know what to tell them" at halftime after being down 21-10. He lit a fire underneath his team, stopped the Golden Lions' offense, and the Braves ran off 28 points in the second half.
Jarveon Howard is proving to be the premier running back of the SWAC with his season-high 295-yard outing on Saturday.
In 4 games, Howard leads the conference with 576 yards (7.6 yards/rush), 144.00 yards per game, and six touchdowns.
The one concern for the Braves lies in the slow game starts for the offense. Rectifying a few minor defensive issues could have them again challenging Prairie View in the SWAC West division this season.
Next up: Alcorn State @ Mississippi Valley - Oct 8, 6 PM CT
