The Influencer Behind Illinois' International Movement and Elite Eight Squad

There are only so many ways to build a college basketball contender.



You can stack McDonald’s All-Americans. You can set up camp in the transfer portal. Or, if you aren't quite operating in the Duke-Kentucky-Kansas neighborhood, you can get creative and find another lane before everyone else tries to merge into it.



That's what Illinois has done, and associate head coach Orlando Antigua has been right at the center of it all.

Illinois is a premier program – just a tier below a traditional blueblood. The Illini have a passionate fan base, Big Ten resources, a great home environment and a coach who expects to win big. But when it comes to landing the very best American high school prospects, Illinois is often fighting uphill against the sport’s platinum programs. That's not an insult. It's just the reality of the recruiting food chain.

So instead of complaining about it, Illinois adjusted . And Antigua helped make that adjustment look brilliant.

Orlando Antigua's coaching journey

Before he helped Illinois carve out a different recruiting path, Antigua had already built one of the more well-rounded resumes in college basketball. A Dominican-born, Bronx-raised son of parents from the D.R. and Puerto Rico, Antigua was a Parade All-American second-teamer in New York who went on to play four years at Pitt before playing some pro ball – including becoming the first-ever Hispanic member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

He got his coaching start in the high school ranks, returned to Pitt as an assistant and then joined John Calipari’s staffs at Memphis and Kentucky, where he became known as one of the top recruiters in the country. Antigua later became a head coach at South Florida and also coached the Dominican Republic national team, giving him experience in just about every corner of the sport.

That background helps explain why Antigua has had such a strong impact at Illinois. He is not just a recruiter with connections. He has worked in player development, high-level roster building and program leadership, and as Illinois coach Brad Underwood tells it, Antigua is also a citizen of the world, a man with perspective and, quite simply, a good hang.

Brad Underwood might be Orlando Antigua's No. 1 fan.



Here's 62 seconds of the #Illini head coach explaining why he calls @CoachOantigua 'the GOAT.'



(Video from NCAA) pic.twitter.com/uPZ43IbEia — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 27, 2026

“He’s the GOAT and I mean that,” Underwood said.



“He’s a tremendous relationship person. He’s a great communicator. He’s a very good basketball coach, but he is an unbelievable communicator and connector of people, and that’s invaluable today.”

That may be the best way to understand Antigua’s value. Illinois didn't just bring back a talented assistant into the fold. It returned a coach with deep experience, strong people skills and a whisperer's feel for what a winning program needs. Those traits have helped shape the Illini in a lot of ways, including the roster-building strategy that has defined the past two seasons.

Illinois basketball's European pipeline

After serving on Illinois’ staff from 2017 to 2021 and then going back to Kentucky for a spell – let's call it a gap year (OK, three gap years) – Antigua returned to Champaign in 2024 and quickly helped supercharge the program’s international recruiting vision.

Orlando Antigua is returning to Illinois as Associate Head Coach.



Antigua was with the Illini from 2017-2021 and is a longtime John Calipari assistant. pic.twitter.com/VJSKEfwN7f — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 21, 2024

That first offseason, Illinois brought in Will Riley, Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic , a group that immediately gave the roster a different feel. The Illini were bigger, more skilled and more comfortable playing a modern, versatile style. They weren't just throwing talent or athleticism on the floor. They were building a team with size, basketball IQ and offensive versatility.



Then they doubled down.

This year’s roster added David Mirkovic , Mihailo Petrovic , Zvonimir Ivisic and Toni Bilic (midseason) , while also bringing in Andrej Stojakovic to a group that kept pushing Illinois further toward a global identity. At this point, putting together an Illinois scouting report required both Synergy and a world map.



And the scary part for the rest of college basketball is that it wasn't random. It was part of Underwood's and Antigua's master plan – a form of basketball globalization.

Built by relationships, not luck

The easy explanation is to say Illinois found a market inefficiency and jumped on it. That is true, but it also undersells how much work went into building this pipeline.

Underwood made that clear when he talked about the program’s approach to recruiting overseas.

“Yes and yes,” Underwood said when asked whether he envisioned recruiting Eastern Europeans paying off this quickly. “It’s been a lot of work. It’s been just an unbelievable process. Geoff Alexander, Orlando Antigua, deserve most of the credit in terms of building the relationships in Europe.”

This was not a lucky streak. This was not Illinois blindly throwing darts at a globe and hoping to land a 6-foot-10 shooter with great footwork. This took years.

.@DPiper247 asked Kofi about the impact of Orlando Antigua in his life:



"He's the main reason [for this night]. He always believed in me... He always tried to get me to think bigger and become the best version of myself."



Says he told Antigua when he left Illinois -- "You're… pic.twitter.com/yZwNyatD06 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 13, 2025

Underwood also noted that NIL has helped Illinois attract some of the best players in Europe, an important consideration. But money alone doesn't build trust. Relationships do. Antigua has clearly been one of the key people responsible for making Illinois a place international players believe in.

That was critical, because once a program establishes credibility overseas, the door gets a lot easier to keep open.

The seeds of Antigua's influence have helped lead Illinois here

The Illini didn't just stumble into an international movement – no more than Underwood stumbled into the Illinois job nine years ago or Antigua stumbled into an assistant's role in Champaign. It was built, piece by piece, by people who saw a different path and had the patience to make it work.



Antigua has been one of the main reasons it all became real.

He helped Illinois tap into Europe. He helped the staff build relationships that now pay off in a major way. And he helped the program create a roster-building model that gives the Illini a chance to compete for championships without having to beat bluebloods at their own game.

That's what makes this story so important. Antigua didn't just help Illinois recruit better. He helped Illinois recruit smarter.



And in today’s college basketball world, that may be even more important.