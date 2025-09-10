Illini now

EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulates Illinois vs. Western Michigan

With the No. 9 Illini set to host Western Michigan on Saturday, we turned to EA Sports' popular title to learn how it might play out

Pranav Hegde

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jojo Hayden (30), linebacker Kenenna Odeluga (39), linebacker Ismael Kante (26) and defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jojo Hayden (30), linebacker Kenenna Odeluga (39), linebacker Ismael Kante (26) and defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Illinois will be aiming to maintain its hot start when Western Michigan visits Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, FS1). The Illini will enter the game at 2-0 this season, with the momentum of an overall six-game winning streak dating back to 2024 – the longest active streak in college football.

To get a sneak preview of how things might unfold, we once again turned to EA Sports’ "College Football 26" for a game simulation. Our full season simulation was high on the Illini, and the first two individual game sims of the season were pretty spot on: EA Sports correctly predicted Illinois’ Week 1 blowout of Western Illinois and nailed a second-half rout of the Blue Devils. You can't argue with science!

Here’s how the latest run played out:

Week 3 simulation: Illinois vs. Western Michigan

First quarter

Kaden Feagin
Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) runs the ball as Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive back Malini Ti'a (33) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois receives the opening kickoff and marches down the field, mixing in run and pass before running back Kaden Feagin powers in for the first score. Western Michigan moves the chains once but stalls on fourth-and-1 at the Illini 33, turning it over on downs. Quarterback Luke Altmyer and the offense go right back to work, driving inside the five as the quarter comes to a close.

End of first quarter: Illinois 7, Western Michigan 0

Second quarter

Running back Aidan Laughery opens the frame with a short touchdown run, and after a quick Broncos three-and-out, Feagin adds his second score from the 1-yard line to make it 21–0. Western Michigan shows some life late, but a sack from James Thompson Jr. ends the threat. Illinois carries a commanding lead into halftime.

Halftime: Illinois 21, Western Michigan 0

Third quarter

The Broncos lean on running back Jalen Buckley to mount their best drive of the night, but Illinois holds firm, forcing a field goal. The Illini offense bleeds the clock with a steady ground attack, setting up a David Olano field goal to close the quarter.

End of third quarter: Illinois 24, Western Michigan 3

Fourth quarter

Dylan Rosiek
Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) reacts to a fumble recovery during the second half against the Easter Illinois Panthers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek intercepts a pass early in the fourth, and Altmyer cashes in with a touchdown strike to Cole Rusk – echoing their real-life connection at Duke. Western Michigan answers with a touchdown of its own, but Feagin caps off a big day with his third rushing score on the next Illinois possession. The Illini defense stuffs the Broncos on their final drive, allowing the offense to salt it away.

Final: Illinois 38, Western Michigan 10

Illinois on SI take

Western Michigan isn't the type of opponent that will truly test Illinois, but the Week 3 clash still serves an important purpose. With Indiana looming in Week 4, the Illini need a tune-up to sharpen execution and build momentum – and they got exactly that in our simulation. In a comfortable 28-point victory, Illinois kept WMU at arm’s length all night while showcasing its depth and physicality and avoiding revealing too much. If the real game plays out anything like the simulation, it will be the kind of no-drama win that sets the stage perfectly for the Illini's first Big Ten clash – a significant one – in Bloomington.

Published
