EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulates Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Illinois will be aiming to maintain its hot start when Western Michigan visits Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, FS1). The Illini will enter the game at 2-0 this season, with the momentum of an overall six-game winning streak dating back to 2024 – the longest active streak in college football.
To get a sneak preview of how things might unfold, we once again turned to EA Sports’ "College Football 26" for a game simulation. Our full season simulation was high on the Illini, and the first two individual game sims of the season were pretty spot on: EA Sports correctly predicted Illinois’ Week 1 blowout of Western Illinois and nailed a second-half rout of the Blue Devils. You can't argue with science!
Here’s how the latest run played out:
Week 3 simulation: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
First quarter
Illinois receives the opening kickoff and marches down the field, mixing in run and pass before running back Kaden Feagin powers in for the first score. Western Michigan moves the chains once but stalls on fourth-and-1 at the Illini 33, turning it over on downs. Quarterback Luke Altmyer and the offense go right back to work, driving inside the five as the quarter comes to a close.
End of first quarter: Illinois 7, Western Michigan 0
Second quarter
Running back Aidan Laughery opens the frame with a short touchdown run, and after a quick Broncos three-and-out, Feagin adds his second score from the 1-yard line to make it 21–0. Western Michigan shows some life late, but a sack from James Thompson Jr. ends the threat. Illinois carries a commanding lead into halftime.
Halftime: Illinois 21, Western Michigan 0
Third quarter
The Broncos lean on running back Jalen Buckley to mount their best drive of the night, but Illinois holds firm, forcing a field goal. The Illini offense bleeds the clock with a steady ground attack, setting up a David Olano field goal to close the quarter.
End of third quarter: Illinois 24, Western Michigan 3
Fourth quarter
Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek intercepts a pass early in the fourth, and Altmyer cashes in with a touchdown strike to Cole Rusk – echoing their real-life connection at Duke. Western Michigan answers with a touchdown of its own, but Feagin caps off a big day with his third rushing score on the next Illinois possession. The Illini defense stuffs the Broncos on their final drive, allowing the offense to salt it away.
Final: Illinois 38, Western Michigan 10
Illinois on SI take
Western Michigan isn't the type of opponent that will truly test Illinois, but the Week 3 clash still serves an important purpose. With Indiana looming in Week 4, the Illini need a tune-up to sharpen execution and build momentum – and they got exactly that in our simulation. In a comfortable 28-point victory, Illinois kept WMU at arm’s length all night while showcasing its depth and physicality and avoiding revealing too much. If the real game plays out anything like the simulation, it will be the kind of no-drama win that sets the stage perfectly for the Illini's first Big Ten clash – a significant one – in Bloomington.