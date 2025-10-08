EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Ohio State
The Illini are set to welcome top-ranked Ohio State – along with FOX’s "Big Noon Kickoff" – to Champaign (11 a.m. CT, FOX) on Saturday for what promises to be a true heavyweight clash. A win over the Buckeyes would be monumental for Illinois, not only strengthening its playoff resume but also sending a clear message to the rest of the country that Bret Bielema’s team is a legitimate national contender. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Gies Memorial Stadium is expected to be rocking for one of the biggest games in Champaign in memory.
Of course, taking down the defending champions will be no easy task. Ohio State has looked every bit like the juggernaut many expected, reloading with elite talent and dominating opponents week after week. We couldn’t wait until Saturday to see how it might unfold, so we powered up the XBox for a preview simulation. In our original season sim, Illinois came up just short against a reeling Buckeyes squad. But with this new-look Ohio State team firing on all cylinders, we ran it back to see if the Illini could pull off the upset this time around.
Week 2 simulation: No. 17 Illinois vs. No. 1 Ohio State
First quarter
Ohio State opened strong, driving deep into Illinois territory before safety Miles Scott came up with a huge interception at the goal line. The Illini couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out, and the Buckeyes quickly turned the short field into a touchdown. Illinois showed brief life on its next drive but stalled near midfield, while rapidly coming-into-his-own quarterback Julian Sayin found his rhythm, leading Ohio State to a field goal on the following possession. Another Illini three-and-out gave Sayin more chances to attack as the first quarter ended with the Buckeyes once again on the move.
End of first: Ohio State 10, Illinois 0
Second quarter
Ohio State’s drive stalled in field goal range, but Illinois came up with a huge special teams play, blocking the kick to spark some life on the sideline. The Illini offense capitalized on the momentum, methodically marching down the field before settling for a field goal following a costly sack. The Buckeyes quickly answered, as Sayin led another efficient drive capped by his own two-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to two scores. From there, both offenses sputtered, trading short possessions as the half closed with Ohio State firmly in control.
Halftime: Ohio State 17, Illinois 3
Third quarter
Illinois came out of the locker room firing, quickly moving downfield with a pair of big plays, capped by a 28-yard touchdown strike to receiver Collin Dixon. But the Buckeyes wasted no time responding, as Sayin orchestrated a methodical drive that ended with a short touchdown pass to star receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Illini offense sputtered on its next series, going three-and-out, and Ohio State appeared poised to pull away before costly penalties stalled its drive. That opened the door for Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer to guide his offense back into Buckeyes territory.
End of third: Ohio State 24, Illinois 10
Fourth quarter
Illinois opened the fourth quarter with promise but couldn’t punch it in, settling for another David Olano field goal. The defense responded with a crucial stop, forcing a three-and-out to give Altmyer and the offense another chance. The Illini methodically moved the ball downfield before striking on a deep touchdown pass, and a successful two-point conversion trimmed the deficit to three.
But the defending champions didn’t blink. Ohio State answered with a clock-chewing drive capped by a short touchdown run to regain control. Illinois’ final comeback bid fell short after a turnover on downs, and the Buckeyes sealed the game with a late field goal. Altmyer led one last touchdown drive to make the score respectable, but after Ohio State recovered the onside kick, it ran out the clock to secure the team's sixth straight win.
Final score: Ohio State 34, Illinois 28
Illinois on SI take:
The ultimate goal for Illinois was (obviously) a win, but a competitive loss wouldn’t devastate the Illini's postseason aspirations. The Buckeyes are operating at a level few teams in the country can match, and going toe-to-toe with them for four quarters would speak volumes about where Bielema’s program stands.
Scoring 28 points on one of the nation’s best defenses and keeping the margin within a single possession would be something the College Football Playoff committee couldn’t overlook. Two losses to top-tier playoff contenders (Indiana being the other) wouldn't rule out a 10-win season or the CFP for the Illini. Win or lose, there's still plenty for this team to play for after this week.