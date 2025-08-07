Illini now

ESPN Slots Illinois Above Michigan, Indiana and More in Big Ten Rankings

After traditional powers Penn State and Ohio State, and the mighty Ducks, Illinois is in the running to lead the Big Ten's potent second tier

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) scrambles during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) scrambles during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

There’s an argument to be made that Penn State has a superior football team than that of defending national champion Ohio State – and vice versa. Regardless, those are the top two dogs in the Big Ten, while Oregon rounds out that premier tier.

Behind them, more uncertainty: It’s a second tier containing Illinois, Indiana and Michigan – a trio whose current order among the conference. next-level powers could be debated for hours.

Click here for Illinois on SI’s take on Illinois, Indiana and Michigan

As always with preseason projections, none of it is more than an educated guess. Still, that doesn’t stop the rankings from rolling in (or make them any less fun to debate). The latest Big Ten preseason rankings come by way of ESPN, another outlet that envisions a promising season on the horizon for Bret Bielema’s club.

ESPN's Big Ten take

Gabe Jaca
Sep 22, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) tackles Chattanooga Mocs quarterback Preston Hutchinson (9) as he passes the ball during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Not only does ESPN foresee the Illini to be “in the running” for the College Football Playoff (along with the Wolverines and Hoosiers), but it also has Illinois sitting atop that aforementioned second tier, projected at No. 4 in ESPN's Big Ten power rankings.

Similar to many other prominent publications, ESPN pointed to Illinois’ dynamic one-two, offense-defense punch in quarterback Luke Altmyer and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas – each of whom has been racking up the preseason honors.

A new era in Champaign?

Luke Altmye
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) gets ready to throw the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Just 365 days ago, few Illini fans (and even fewer college football experts) would have predicted the season that Illinois ultimately put together in 2024 – which included a Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina to cap a 10-3 campaign.

And now, just a year later, the expectations weighing on the Illini – not to mention the shoulders of Altmyer – are even heavier. Can Illinois actually make a run to the CFP – and is it truly deserving of the No. 4 spot in the conference power structure?

That certainly appears to be the case, but we can only wait and watch – though that wait won't be long. After a get-the-kinks-out season opener against FCS opponent Western Illinois in Week 1, the Illini travel nearly 1,000 miles east to Durham, North Carolina, for an outing against a stingy Duke squad in what serves as the first true challenge of the season – and perhaps an opportunity to gain a shred of redemption on behalf of the Illini hoopers.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

The Big Question: Will Illinois Football Have a Top-15 Defense in 2025?

Illinois Football's Week 4 Matchup at Indiana Sells Out: What it Means

Illinois Football Seeking to Flip Wisconsin Class of 2026 Commit Jack Janda

ESPN Releases Top 32 College Football Playoff Contenders: Is Illinois on the List?

USA Today Coaches Poll: Where Illinois Football and 2025 Opponents Rank

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football