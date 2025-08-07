ESPN Slots Illinois Above Michigan, Indiana and More in Big Ten Rankings
There’s an argument to be made that Penn State has a superior football team than that of defending national champion Ohio State – and vice versa. Regardless, those are the top two dogs in the Big Ten, while Oregon rounds out that premier tier.
Behind them, more uncertainty: It’s a second tier containing Illinois, Indiana and Michigan – a trio whose current order among the conference. next-level powers could be debated for hours.
Click here for Illinois on SI’s take on Illinois, Indiana and Michigan
As always with preseason projections, none of it is more than an educated guess. Still, that doesn’t stop the rankings from rolling in (or make them any less fun to debate). The latest Big Ten preseason rankings come by way of ESPN, another outlet that envisions a promising season on the horizon for Bret Bielema’s club.
ESPN's Big Ten take
Not only does ESPN foresee the Illini to be “in the running” for the College Football Playoff (along with the Wolverines and Hoosiers), but it also has Illinois sitting atop that aforementioned second tier, projected at No. 4 in ESPN's Big Ten power rankings.
Similar to many other prominent publications, ESPN pointed to Illinois’ dynamic one-two, offense-defense punch in quarterback Luke Altmyer and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas – each of whom has been racking up the preseason honors.
A new era in Champaign?
Just 365 days ago, few Illini fans (and even fewer college football experts) would have predicted the season that Illinois ultimately put together in 2024 – which included a Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina to cap a 10-3 campaign.
And now, just a year later, the expectations weighing on the Illini – not to mention the shoulders of Altmyer – are even heavier. Can Illinois actually make a run to the CFP – and is it truly deserving of the No. 4 spot in the conference power structure?
That certainly appears to be the case, but we can only wait and watch – though that wait won't be long. After a get-the-kinks-out season opener against FCS opponent Western Illinois in Week 1, the Illini travel nearly 1,000 miles east to Durham, North Carolina, for an outing against a stingy Duke squad in what serves as the first true challenge of the season – and perhaps an opportunity to gain a shred of redemption on behalf of the Illini hoopers.