Illinois Football Countdown to Kickoff: One Thought Before 2025 Opener
Only one night remains between us and an Illinois season opener, with the No. 12-ranked Illini set to kick off their 2025 season against Western Illinois under the Friday night lights at Champaign's Memorial Stadium (6:30 p.m. CT). Below, we offer one final thought to mull over in the meantime.
Will Illinois Make the College Football Playoff?
It’s the talk of the town. After years of mediocrity, the Illini broke through last season, turning in a 10-3 season capped by a Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina. Sixteen starters return for 2025, and the Illini bolstered a relative weakness – the defensive line – through the transfer portal. Finally, it seems, all the pieces have fallen into place for Illinois – and at the perfect time. In just the second year of the expanded 12-team CFP format, the Illini have a legitimate shot at working their way into the field.
A Big Ten schedule that is darn near perfect certainly helps. Illinois' toughest work will be taking onNo. 20 Indiana on the road, No. 3 Ohio State at home and a pair of formidable foes in Duke and Washington on the road, as well as USC at home. That leaves just enough opportunity to win the CFP committee over with notable victories but also enough wiggle room to drop a pair of games.
Across the roster on both ends of the field, the Illini have a tremendous number of players with game reps. But as much as experience is coveted in the college game, how valuable are returners that largely haven’t produced? Arguably, that’s the case for Illinois’ offensive line (specifically as pass protectors).
Defensively, it’s a given that outside linebacker Gabe Jacas will be a problem coming off the edge for opponents and defensive back Xavier Scott is a military-grade weapon with his versatility and lockdown ability.
But let's play devil’s advocate: Illinois’ veteran defense is on the heels of giving up 21.7 points per game (ninth in the Big Ten) and 373.2 yards per outing (14th in the conference). And despite some impressive performances that showcased the unit's ceiling, what about the floor? Allowing Purdue to score 49 – more than the Boilermakers managed in their final six games in total is a low bottom. Who’s to say that version of the Illini defense doesn’t show up in two poorly timed weeks and flips the 2025 season on its head?
Still, if Illinois is able to piece everything together on both ends of the field and find a level of consistency in both pass protection and its defensive output, the CFP is a realistic possibility come December. But we're gonna first have to see it to believe it. At least the wait is almost over.