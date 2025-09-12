Illinois Football Injury Updates: Aidan Laughery, Dylan Rosiek and Others
Access to a full roster of personnel may seem a bit more trivial than usual for No. 9 Illinois (2-0) as it heads toward Saturday's home matchup against Western Illinois (an 0-2 MAC opponent) at Champaign's Memorial Stadium. The Illini cold-cocked a very good Duke team in Week 3, while the Broncos fell to North Texas in overtime. These are teams operating on entirely different levels.
Then again, you can't blame the Illini for being unsettled by certain injuries and potential absences little more than a week out from a pivotal road matchup and their Big Ten opener at Indiana in Week 4. Chemistry, consistency and all the usual benefits that come with maintaining a steady depth chart are at risk of being chipped away by several key injuries. Here's where things stand for Illinois' health status as of Thursday night:
Aidan Laughery
Aidan Laughery has emerged as the starter in a balanced backfield, but he left the Dule game early because of an otherwise-unspecified lower-body injury. Although he practiced Thursday and, according to Bret Bielema, made "jumps in the right direction" earlier in the week, he will be a game-time decision for Western Michigan. Kaden Feagin would likely start if Laughery is out or compromised, and Ca'Lil Valentine would almost certainly find himself on the field more frequently.
Dylan Rosiek
Inside linebacker Dylan Rosiek, who saw his 2024 season cut short by an injury, exited the Duke game early. (Illini coach Bret Bielema implied earlier in the week that Rosiek and Laughery were pulled as a cautionary measure rather than out of strict necessity.) Like Laughery, Rosiek practiced Thursday and will be a game-time decision, though Bielema indicated he should "be able to go."
If not, the Illini may have to reach for their linebacker depth, with Daniel Brown also nursing an injury (more on that below). Malachi Hood has been playing well, earning the start last week, and Kenenna Odeluga and James Kreutz are experienced, capable contributors. But Illinois will lose some flexibility and depth if both Rosiek and Brown are out against the Broncos.
Jaheim Clarke
Clarke, a valuable player in the Illini secondary will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring strain. After Tanner Heckel's big Week 2, he is likely to get more opportunities Saturday.
Daniel Brown
Brown, who recently had an unspecified medical procedure, will miss at least the next two games according to Bielema. After getting the start against Duke, Brown will leave the Illini with less pass-rushing punch and depth on the edge. Joe Barna and especially Leon Lowery Jr. will be asked to provide more in Brown's absence.