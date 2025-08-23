Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Offensive Tackle Tyler McMillan
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior offensive tackle Tyler McMillan. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Tyler McMillan | Offensive tackle | Junior | No. 70
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
High school: River Rouge
Transfer schools: Mississippi Valley State, Northwestern State, Southeast Missouri
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 335 pounds
Scouting report
McMillan brings an impressive combination of size and athleticism to Illinois’ offensive line. His frame gives him the length and leverage to neutralize edge rushers, while his natural movement skills – sharpened during his time on the track and field team at Mississippi Valley State – set him apart as a fluid and agile blocker.
McMillan has already flashed the potential to be an excellent pass protector, consistently keeping his quarterback clean and neutralizing opposing rushers. At Southeast Missouri State, he excelled in that role, earning an outstanding 85.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over 479 snaps – a reflection of both his technical polish and steady performance. Although his run blocking remains an area for growth, his sheer size and strength provide a strong foundation to develop into a more complete lineman. With continued refinement, he has the tools to evolve into a reliable force in both phases of the game.
Experience
McMillan began his career at Mississippi Valley State, where he showcased his athleticism on the football field and track. He later transferred to Northwestern State, continuing to develop his game and gaining valuable experience against Division I competition before finding a home at Southeast Missouri State. With the Redhawks, he became a key fixture on the offensive line, appearing in all 11 games in 2024 and excelling in pass protection. His steady performance earned him Phil Steele All-Big South/Ohio Valley Conference fourth-team honors.
McMillan then transferred to Illinois this past offseason with two years of eligibility remaining, bringing both size and proven production to an Illini offensive line that can use the versatility and depth he provides. His move to Champaign reunites him with his former high school coach, Corey Parker (who now serves as Illinois’ secondary coach), adding another layer of synergy as McMillan transitions into Big Ten football.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"I compare myself to Penei Sewell because his versatility and tenacity is something that I see in myself. The most important thing I want NFL coaches, scouts and GMs to know about me is my unwavering work ethic, commitment and adaptability," McMillan said of his NFL comparison and what he wants professional teams to know about him.
2025 outlook
Illinois returns all five starters on the offensive line in 2025, including veteran tackles JC Davis and Melvin Priestly. With both seniors locked into starting roles, McMillan will likely serve as a reserve, providing an insurance policy while learning behind an experienced unit. This setup also puts McMillan in a strong developmental position. He’ll have the chance to refine his technique against Big Ten competition in practice and in rotational snaps. By the time Davis and Priestly graduate, McMillan should be well-positioned to step into a starting job in 2026.