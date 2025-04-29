Former Illini Receiver Malik Turner Scores His First Touchdown in UFL
It has been a while since former Illinois star Malik Turner scored a touchdown – more than four years, in fact – but that changed Saturday when Turner found the end zone for the Michigan Panthers on Saturday for his first career UFL touchdown.
Turner – a former Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers receiver – hasn't played in an NFL game since 2021. He had been on the 49ers' practice squad as recently as last season, and after getting released in November, he took his talents to the UFL, signing with the Panthers shortly after the New Year.
Turner has played in all five games for Michigan this season, but he had his best performance on Saturday, hauling in a professional-career-high eight passes for 71 yards – though it wasn't enough to help the Panthers hold off the St. Louis Battlehawks, who won 32-27.
The UFL is an opportunity league, and if Turner continues to play as well as he did Saturday, there's a chance he could find his way back to the NFL. And it's not as if he wasn't already producing; Turner currently leads the Panthers with 23 receptions and is second on the team with 211 yards.
Turner also has plenty of special teams experience, so even if he doesn't get many reps on offense, he could still have value to an NFL club as a gunner or in another kicking teams role. Turner still has a long way to go to find his way back to the big league, but clearly he's on the right track.