Assembly Ball Indiana Alumni Team Will Return To TBT In July At Hinkle Fieldhouse
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The popular off-season tournament featuring basketball alumni – The Basketball Tournament – returns with a regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse in July.
The Assembly Ball team featuring Indiana alumni will return with it and will be co-hosts of the regional along with Butler’s All Good Dawgs alumni team.
The Indianapolis Regional of the TBT will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler’s campus from July 18-23.
This year there will be a twist in the winner-take-all, 64-team $1 million format.
For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.
The quarterfinals take place on July 29, the semifinals on July 31 and the championship game is on Aug. 3.
“We love Hinkle Fieldhouse,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Our event is modeled after the Indiana High School Tournament featured in Hoosiers, which was a seminal movie in my childhood. We look forward to seeing Butler and Indiana alumni teams taking the floor this July.”
Assembly Ball made their TBT debut in 2024 led by Yogi Ferrell, Race Thompson, and Juwan Morgan. The Indiana alumni defeated The Cru (Valparaiso alumni) and Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni), before falling to Eberlein Drive in the regional championship game. Ferrell led the team with 20.3 points and 5.7 assists per game.
Indiana’s participation in the tournament drew sizable crowds to Hinkle Fieldhouse for the event, which was televised by ESPN.
There is no roster set for Assembly Ball yet. Former Indiana player and current Golden State Warrior Trayce Jackson-Davis teased the tournament on Assembly Ball’s social media accounts on Wednesday.
Assembly Ball will make additional roster announcements in the spring via its social media page @TBTAssemblyBall.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TOP 3 MALIK RENEAU MOMENTS: The top three moments of Malik Reneau's career. CLICK HERE.
- TOP 3 MOMENTS FOR MACKENZIE MGBAKO: The top three moments in Mackenzie Mgbako's Indiana career. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WENT WRONG AND HOW CAN DEVRIES FIX IT? Shooting was inconsistent for Indiana in 2024-25. What can Darian DeVries do to fix it? CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO INTO PORTAL: Mackenzie Mgbako placed himself into the transfer portal on Monday. CLICK HERE.
- KANAAN CARLYLE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Kanaan Carlyle's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MYLES RICE REPORT CARD: Mike Woodson brought in Washington State transfer Myles Rice to improve Indiana’s guard play, and it produced mixed results. CLICK HERE
- MALIK RENEAU REPORT CARD: Junior forward Malik Reneau missed time due to injury but led the Hoosiers with 13.3 points per game. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY LEAL REPORT CARD: Bloomington native Anthony Leal developed into a key defender for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- TREY GALLOWAY REPORT CARD: Indiana guard Trey Galloway averaged 8.8 points and became a key facilitator in his fifth-year senior season. CLICK HERE
- LUKE GOODE REPORT CARD: What Hoosiers On SI thought of Luke Goode's season with Indiana. CLICK HERE.