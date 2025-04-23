Colsten Thompson Joins Indiana Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team has made a coaching staff change.
Indiana announced on Wednesday that Colsten Thompson joined the staff as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Thompson, less than a decade removed from his own playing career, is on the rise. He’s spent the last three seasons at Alabama as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
During his time with the Crimson Tide, Alabama made the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons as Alabama averaged 22.7 wins during that period.
“I am very excited about Colsten joining the Indiana women’s basketball program, as he brings a wealth of knowledge in both recruiting and player development,” Moren said in a press release. “He will have an impact in a variety of areas in our program and am thrilled to welcome Colsten, his wife Mackenzie and daughter, Tanner to Bloomington.”
Thompson, a Hartselle, Ala. native, helped Alabama to sign recruiting classes in 2023 and 2025, which both ranked 12th nationally by ESPNw.
A recent Womens Basketball Coaches Association 30-under-30 honoree, Thompson assisted four Crimson Tide athletes to WNBA Draft picks – including three in the 2025 draft (Sarah Ashlee Barker, Zaay Green and Aalyiah Nye).
“I’m super excited to join the Indiana women’s basketball family,” Thompson said in a press release. “It’s an honor to be part of a program with such a strong tradition, competitive spirit and commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the court. I’m ready to get to work and can’t wait to grow alongside this amazing team and staff.”
Before his time at Alabama, Thompson was an assistant at Lipscomb (2021-22), Louisiana Tech (2020-21) and Alabama-Huntsville (2018-20).
He was a basketball student-athlete at Martin Methodist College and Wallace State Community College from 2014-16.
Thompson replaces Linda Sayavongchangh, who had been on Indiana’s staff since 2022.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- KIAKU COMMITS TO INDIANA: Former Duquesne guard Jerni Kiaku has committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- NOYAN IS A HOOSIER: Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA BRINGS SOCKA-NGUEMEN INTO THE FOLD: Former UCLA forward Zania Socka-Nguemen committed to the Indiana women's basketball team. CLICK HERE.
- STOTIJN IS INDIANA-BOUND: Former Arkansas guard Phoenix Stotijn committed to Indiana and will have three years of eligibility remaining. CLICK HERE.
- SPREEN SIGNS WITH INDIANA: Chloe Spreen, a former Miss Basketball in Indiana, has signed with Indiana. CLICK HERE.