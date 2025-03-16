Former Indiana Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Sets NBA Career Scoring High With Philadelphia 76ers
It's been a trying 2024-25 NBA season for former Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, but March has provided a lifeline for his pro career.
On March 1, Hood-Schifino signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. A two-way contract allows for a player to play for both the NBA club and its G League affiliate.
After a noticeable jump in production during three G League games, Hood-Schifino has played two games for the 76ers and has continued his progress.
On Sunday, Hood-Schifino played 23 minutes for the 76ers in a 130-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.
Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 19 points against the Mavericks. He made 6 of 11 from the field and was 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Hood-Schifino added two rebounds.
Hood-Schifino came off the bench for the injury-riddled 76ers. He spelled 76ers guards Quentin Grimes and Jimmy Butler.
Hood-Schifino made his 76ers debut on Friday against the Indiana Pacers. He played 19 minutes and scored five in the Pacers' 112-100 win on Friday in Philadelphia.
Before he was called up by the 76ers, Hood-Schifino played three games for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Hood-Schifino averaged 27 points and made 57.1% of his shots in those three contests. He was also 50% from 3-point range.
Hood-Schifino's production for Delaware was better than when he played 15 games for the South Bay Lakers earlier in the 2024-25 season. Hood-Schifino averaged 22 points for South Bay.
Originally drafted 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Hood-Schifino played sparingly for the Lakers as his career has been marred by a back injury.
He appeared in 21 games during the 2023-24 season, averaging 1.6 points. He appeared in two games during the 2024-25 season for the Lakers, but at the start of the season, the Lakers announced they intended to decline the third-year rookie option on the Pittsburgh native.
That would have made him a free agent in the summer of 2025, but subsequent events changed Hood-Schifino’s fate.
On Feb. 2, Hood-Schifino was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the Luka Doncic trade that sent the Slovenian star and two other players from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. The Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round draft pick.
Five days after the Jazz acquired Hood-Schifino, they waived him. That prompted his eventual move to Philadelphia.
At Indiana during the 2023-24 season, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is best remembered for his 35 points he scored in a 79-71 win at Purdue in February 2023. His 35 points remains a freshman record.
