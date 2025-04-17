Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Darian DeVries Begins Making Big Recruiting Moves
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's been a busy week for Indiana athletics and the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast discussed a lot of it.
Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries got some big wins in the transfer portal with the additions of Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway and Jasai Miles. Wilkerson was the most highly-coveted of the trio as Indiana beat Kentucky for his services.
Indiana women's basketball also added Zania Socka-Nguemen and Edessa Noyam, a pair of 6-3 players who should help the Hoosiers get bigger and more athletic.
Indiana's Spring Game is tonight at 8 p.m. We discuss that and how the spring game fits (or doesn't) into the new landscape of college football.
Finally, former Indiana football coach Lee Corso's retirement from ESPN College GameDay was announced on Thursday. Very few TV personalities can say they added to the spice of college football culture, but Corso definitely did.
You can watch and listen at the link below.
