How To Watch Indiana vs Purdue Basketball

Attention around Indiana athletics shifted to the football field more than ever this school year. Typically known as a basketball school for its five national championships, Indiana football recently claimed its first national championship in program history under coach Curt Cignetti.

That has drown out some of the conversation around basketball coach Darian DeVries' first season with the Hoosiers, which meets a critical moment Tuesday as Indiana hosts in-state rival Purdue, losers of back-to-back games against UCLA and Illinois.

While conference finishes and NCAA Tournament results will ultimately determine DeVries' reputation at Indiana, the Purdue rivalry certainly plays a role. Former coach Archie Miller never beat the Boilermakers, one of many reasons he was fired after four seasons. The Mike Woodson era didn't work out either, but at least he gave Indiana fans some good memories with a 4-4 record against Purdue, including Rob Phinisee's game-winner and Jalen Hood-Schifino's masterclass at Mackey Arena.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana coach Darian DeVries and guard Tayton Conerway against Michigan State on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 5-5 in Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game, in-state rivalry

Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Peacock

John Fanta (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Will update when available.

Indiana lost 86-72 at No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday, and then won 82-59 at Rutgers on Friday. Purdue lost 69-67 at UCLA on Tuesday, and then lost 88-82 at home against Illinois on Saturday.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Purdue went 24-12 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 conference record. The Boilermakers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Purdue went 24-12 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 conference record. The Boilermakers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series, 128-93. The Hoosiers won the most recent matchup 73-58 on Feb. 23, 2025 at Assembly Hall, where Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau led Indiana with 15 points apiece. Former head coach Mike Woodson went 4-4 against Purdue, while Archie Miller went 0-7. Indiana has a 66-44 record at home against Purdue and a 26-82 record on the road.

Meet the coaches

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Mackey Arena. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter, 55, is 488-218 overall and 245-131 in Big Ten Play in his 21st season at Purdue. He has led the Boilermakers to five Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and a national runner-up finish in 2023-24. Painter has won Big Ten coach of the year five times and won the John R. Wooden Award in 2025. He also played at Purdue from 1989-93 under coach Gene Keady, helping the Boilermakers make three NCAA Tournament appearances. Painter's first head coaching job was one season at Southern Illinois, where he went 25-5 and won the Missouri Valley Conference.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 13-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 40.6 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 14.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 33.5 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.2 ppg, 4.1 apg, 28.1 3pt FG%

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue

G Braden Smith: 15.2 ppg, 9.3 apg, 43.6 3pt FG%

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 37.4 3pt FG%

F Trey Kaufman-Renn: 12.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 55.9 FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 35th overall, 28th offensive efficiency, 57th defensive efficiency, 209th adjusted tempo, 64th strength of schedule.

Purdue: 8th overall, 2nd offensive efficiency, 30th defensive efficiency, 285th adjusted tempo, 9th strength of schedule.

