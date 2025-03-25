Report: DePaul Guard Conor Enright Has Indiana Visit Scheduled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - New Indiana men's basketball coach Darien DeVries has a familiar player he would like to bring to Bloomington to build his team around.
On3Sports.com reported that DePaul guard Conor Enright - who entered the transfer portal - has a visit scheduled at Indiana.
The visit will take place next week on either April 1 or April 2. According to Sam Keyser of 247 High School Hoops, Enright will also visit Iowa and has drawn interest from Notre Dame, Colorado, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
Where Indiana might have an advantage is that Enright played for DeVries at Drake. Enright was at Drake for DeVries' final two seasons at the Des Moines school. He played 68 games for Drake and was a starting guard during his final season.
Enright averaged 5.5 points at Drake, including 6.9 points in the season where he was a starter. Enright converted 43.9% from 3-point range in the 2024 season.
Enright played against Indiana guard Myles Rice in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Enright scored four points in Drake's 66-61 loss to the Cougars.
However, just because Enright played for DeVries at Drake doesn't necessarily mean he's an automatic addition for the Hoosiers. The only Drake player DeVries took directly to West Virginia with him from Drake was his son Tucker DeVries.
DeVries did recruit Joe Yesufu to West Virginia, who started his career at Drake under DeVries before he transferred to Kansas.
Enright didn't shoot as well as DePaul in 2025, but did increase his scoring average. Enright averaged 7.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons, who were in their first season with former Ohio State and Butler coach Chris Holtmann in charge.
So far, four Indiana players - Gabe Cupps, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako and Jakai Newton - have entered the transfer portal. Follow along with all transfer portal developments with Hoosiers On SI's transfer portal tracker. Click here to read it.
