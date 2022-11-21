WATCH: Indiana Freshman Malik Reneau Takes it Coast to Coast
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mike Woodson has a handful of talented freshman on the roster this year.
Malik Reneau, a 6-foot-9 forward from Montverde Academy, picked the ball off the ground and took it coast to coast. He added a bit of style to the layup, finishing with a Euro step through the lane.
With 8:57 left in the second half of Indiana's game against Miami of Ohio, Reneau has six points on 3-for-5 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Indiana leads 65-40, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup against Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Little Rock is 1-3 on the season with a win over Arkansas Baptist and losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. The Trojans play against Jackson State on Sunday night.
