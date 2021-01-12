Indiana Football Ranked Top-10 in Numerous Way-Too-Early Top-25 Polls

ESPN ranked Indiana No. 10 in its way-too-early top-25 poll for the 2021 college football season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the National Championship game ended last night with Alabama hoisting up yet another trophy, experts took their shot at predicting the preseason top 25 for the 2021 college football season.

Indiana was included in a number of the polls and many had the Hoosiers in the top 10 as well.

Indiana finished the season ranked No. 12 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll after losing to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl. Indiana was No. 7 prior to the loss.

The Hoosiers were 6-2 last season, with their only other loss coming by seven points to Ohio State on the road.

With a majority of its roster returning and Michael Penix Jr. expected be 100% by the fall, Indiana has high expectations in 2021.

Below are some of the way-too-early top-25 polls.

ESPN College Football

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. North Carolina

8. Iowa State

9. USC

10. Indiana

11. Cincinnati

12. Iowa

13. Oregon

14. Washington

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida

17. Wisconsin

18. Ole Miss

19. Lousiana-Lafayette

20. LSU

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Liberty

25. Miami

Brett McMurphy, Stadium

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Texas

9. North Carolina

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. Notre Dame

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Cincinnati

18. Oklahoma State

19. Washington

20. Arizona State

21. Virginia Tech

22. Iowa

23. USC

24. Ole Miss

25. Liberty

Rounding out my top 40 teams (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Virginia, West Virginia

Joel Klatt, FoxSports (only ranked top 10)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Clemson

6. Iowa State

7. Indiana

8. Miami

9. North Carolina

10. Notre Dame

Bleacher Report

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Iowa State

7. Cincinnati

8. USC

9. Texas A&M

10. Indiana

11. Notre Dame

12. Florida

13. Miami

14. North Carolina

15. Texas

16. Wisconsin

17. Iowa

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Arizona State

20. Penn State

21. Oregon

22. West Virginia

23. North Carolina State

24. Washington

25. LSU

