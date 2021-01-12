Indiana Football Ranked Top-10 in Numerous Way-Too-Early Top-25 Polls
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the National Championship game ended last night with Alabama hoisting up yet another trophy, experts took their shot at predicting the preseason top 25 for the 2021 college football season.
Indiana was included in a number of the polls and many had the Hoosiers in the top 10 as well.
Indiana finished the season ranked No. 12 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll after losing to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl. Indiana was No. 7 prior to the loss.
The Hoosiers were 6-2 last season, with their only other loss coming by seven points to Ohio State on the road.
With a majority of its roster returning and Michael Penix Jr. expected be 100% by the fall, Indiana has high expectations in 2021.
Below are some of the way-too-early top-25 polls.
ESPN College Football
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Texas A&M
7. North Carolina
8. Iowa State
9. USC
10. Indiana
11. Cincinnati
12. Iowa
13. Oregon
14. Washington
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida
17. Wisconsin
18. Ole Miss
19. Lousiana-Lafayette
20. LSU
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Liberty
25. Miami
Brett McMurphy, Stadium
1. Ohio State
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Texas
9. North Carolina
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Notre Dame
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma State
19. Washington
20. Arizona State
21. Virginia Tech
22. Iowa
23. USC
24. Ole Miss
25. Liberty
Rounding out my top 40 teams (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Virginia, West Virginia
Joel Klatt, FoxSports (only ranked top 10)
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Clemson
6. Iowa State
7. Indiana
8. Miami
9. North Carolina
10. Notre Dame
Bleacher Report
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Iowa State
7. Cincinnati
8. USC
9. Texas A&M
10. Indiana
11. Notre Dame
12. Florida
13. Miami
14. North Carolina
15. Texas
16. Wisconsin
17. Iowa
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Arizona State
20. Penn State
21. Oregon
22. West Virginia
23. North Carolina State
24. Washington
25. LSU
Related Stories:
- JAMAR JOHNSON DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT: Junior safety Jamar Johnson has chosen to forego his final year of eligibility with the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- PHILYOR DECLARES FOR NFL: Indiana receiver Whop Philyor has decided to move on and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. CLICK HERE
- FRYFOGLE COMING BACK TO INDIANA: The Big Ten Receiver of the Year is coming back to the Hoosiers in 2021. CLICK HERE
- COMPLETE LIST OF INDIANA SENIORS: For a complete update on what the Indiana football seniors are doing, CLICK HERE