Joe Buck Sings Indiana Fight Song On Monday Night Football Broadcast
Indiana football has drawn national attention following Saturday's 42-13 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Coach Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers received votes in the AP Top 25 poll, and ESPN ranked Indiana No. 11 among unbeaten teams. During ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman gave the Hoosiers a shoutout.
"I'm a little surprised that you haven't bragged a little about your Hoosiers," Aikman said, as the fourth quarter began between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
"Indiana, our Indiana, Indiana," Buck sang, clapping along.
Buck's broadcasting career began in 1989, while he was a telecommunications undergraduate at IU. He called games for the Louisville Redbirds of the American Association, a minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2016, IU awarded Buck with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters for outstanding achievement in the arts and humanities, and for community engagement and public service at its rededication of Franklin Hall as home of the University's new The Media School.
Though Buck left IU to pursue his broadcasting career before graduating, the Hoosiers' win over UCLA gave him some bragging rights over his on-air partner, Aikman.
Aikman began his college career at Oklahoma, and he transferred to UCLA for the 1987-88 seasons before becoming the No. 1 overall pick and winning three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys.
"You guys got after us pretty good," Aikman said. "I like your coach."
"Pretty good. Coach Cignetti. Keep your eyes off him, captain UCLA," Buck said.
Here's the clip of Buck and Aikman's interaction.
The Hoosiers have returned home to Bloomington and begun preparing for Saturday's game against the Charlotte 49ers.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke will look to continue his strong start as a Hoosier. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following his 307-yard, four-touchdown performance against UCLA.
Indiana's defense has been a force, too, allowing just 238 total yards against the Bruins and forcing two turnovers.
Kickoff between the Hoosiers and 49ers is scheduled for at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium.
