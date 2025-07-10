Buccaneers Receive Concerning Injury Update Regarding Former Iowa Star
With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, Iowa Hawkeye fans may not see one of their talented alumni at the beginning of the year.
Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star left tackle Tristan Wirfs has undergone knee surgery earlier this week and is set to kick off the season on the PUP list.
Despite suffering the knee injury during the 2024 NFL season, Wirfs still managed to play in 16 games last year for Tampa Bay. His efforts during the team's playoff run landed him a spot on the All-Pro Team, making it his second time earning the recognition.
Before his time in the NFL, Wirfs was a standout tackle for the Hawkeyes. After three seasons as a starter for head coach Kirk Ferentz, Wirfs' incredible 2019 season earned him an ample amount of accolades, including being named First-team All-America by Football Writers. He would eventually be selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.
In his five years in Tampa Bay, Wirfs has easily become one of the best offensive tackles in the league, totaling four Pro-Ball appearances and one Super Bowl victory as a rookie.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Must Accept Harsh Recruiting Reality
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Shockingly Steal Top Recruit from UConn Huskies
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes RB Receives Jarring Prediction
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Undergoes Significant Physical Change
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Distressing Big Ten Prediction