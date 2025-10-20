Inside The Hawkeyes

Three Key Visitors at Iowa's Win vs. Penn State

Three key names were at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes look to strengthen their Class of 2027.

Jordon Lawrenz

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Brian Allen (90) celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 25-24 Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Brian Allen (90) celebrate with their teammates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 25-24 Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Iowa Hawkeyes Class of 2026 coming together for both women's basketball and football, they decided it was time to set their eyes on the future. Three potential future Hawkeyes were at Kinnick Stadium on October 18 for a thriller as Iowa pulled out a win against Penn State.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure to put on a show for the attendees as the Hawkeyes game against the Nittany Lions went down to the wire. Kinnick Stadium presents one of the best environments in the nation, and the "stripe out" theme only made the nighttime even better.

Ultimately, Ferentz wasn't the only head coach putting in the work. He'll be doing everything in his power to land this four-star tight end, but women's basketball coach Jan Jensen also had a pair of visitors that she'd love to have join the team.

1. 2027 Four-Star TE Jaxx DeJean

Some may call it nepotism, but DeJean is the real deal. His brother, Cooper, is an Iowa alum and won a Super Bowl in his first season in the NFL. Certainly, Jaxx is looking to do the same.

DeJean's parents accompanied him to Kinnick as the Odebolt, IA, native is one of Ferentz's top targets for the Class of '27. Seeing as Cooper suited up for the program from 2021-23, Iowa holds a key advantage over the likes of Kansas State, Nebraska, Michigan and Alabama.

2. 2027 No. 37 Recruit Addison Medeck

Medeck, listed as a forward and center, stands 6'3''. She's a composite five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Currently, she's the No. 7 center in the nation but is the No. 1 player in Nebraska. The Papillion, NE, native currently plays for Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Brandon Clay, 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, compared Medeck to 2026 four-star Taylor Soflikanich. Sofilkanich is one of four-top 50 recruits for Duke's Class of '26, so that's not a bad name to be in the same category as.

3. 2027 No. 1 Player in Wisconsin Jade Seubert

Seubert, who is also in the Class of 2027, has had quite the busy month. After joining Medeck in Iowa City, IA, the No. 1 player in Wisconsin will continue her list of visits by going to Nebraska on October 25. Prior to coming to Iowa, she had already visited Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

It's easy to assume Wisconsin would be the early frontrunner, but Jensen extended an offer to Seubert back in July. Iowa's women's basketball program is in a much better state than Wisconsin's, so Jensen's relentless pursuit could be a key reason why she chooses the Hawkeyes over the Badgers.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/Football