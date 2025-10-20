Three Key Visitors at Iowa's Win vs. Penn State
With the Iowa Hawkeyes Class of 2026 coming together for both women's basketball and football, they decided it was time to set their eyes on the future. Three potential future Hawkeyes were at Kinnick Stadium on October 18 for a thriller as Iowa pulled out a win against Penn State.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure to put on a show for the attendees as the Hawkeyes game against the Nittany Lions went down to the wire. Kinnick Stadium presents one of the best environments in the nation, and the "stripe out" theme only made the nighttime even better.
Ultimately, Ferentz wasn't the only head coach putting in the work. He'll be doing everything in his power to land this four-star tight end, but women's basketball coach Jan Jensen also had a pair of visitors that she'd love to have join the team.
1. 2027 Four-Star TE Jaxx DeJean
Some may call it nepotism, but DeJean is the real deal. His brother, Cooper, is an Iowa alum and won a Super Bowl in his first season in the NFL. Certainly, Jaxx is looking to do the same.
DeJean's parents accompanied him to Kinnick as the Odebolt, IA, native is one of Ferentz's top targets for the Class of '27. Seeing as Cooper suited up for the program from 2021-23, Iowa holds a key advantage over the likes of Kansas State, Nebraska, Michigan and Alabama.
2. 2027 No. 37 Recruit Addison Medeck
Medeck, listed as a forward and center, stands 6'3''. She's a composite five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Currently, she's the No. 7 center in the nation but is the No. 1 player in Nebraska. The Papillion, NE, native currently plays for Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Brandon Clay, 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, compared Medeck to 2026 four-star Taylor Soflikanich. Sofilkanich is one of four-top 50 recruits for Duke's Class of '26, so that's not a bad name to be in the same category as.
3. 2027 No. 1 Player in Wisconsin Jade Seubert
Seubert, who is also in the Class of 2027, has had quite the busy month. After joining Medeck in Iowa City, IA, the No. 1 player in Wisconsin will continue her list of visits by going to Nebraska on October 25. Prior to coming to Iowa, she had already visited Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
It's easy to assume Wisconsin would be the early frontrunner, but Jensen extended an offer to Seubert back in July. Iowa's women's basketball program is in a much better state than Wisconsin's, so Jensen's relentless pursuit could be a key reason why she chooses the Hawkeyes over the Badgers.
