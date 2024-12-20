3 Things on Kansas Basketball's Christmas Wishlist
It’s that time of year again—not just Christmas, but the start of conference play. As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up to tip off Big 12 action on December 31 against West Virginia, they’ve got one final non-conference matchup against Ivy League foe Brown.
With Christmas right around the corner, it’s only fitting to imagine what the Jayhawks might wish for if they had a basketball-themed holiday wishlist. Here’s what Kansas fans hope Santa delivers.
1.) AJ Storr to Find His Groove
Storr, the talented junior transfer, hasn’t quite found his rhythm yet in Lawrence.
While flashes of brilliance have popped up, Kansas could benefit greatly from more consistent production from the versatile guard.
If Storr can settle in and become a reliable scoring option, it would make the Jayhawks even more dangerous heading into conference play.
2.) Consistency in the Frontcourt
The Jayhawks boast one of the most talented frontcourts in the country, featuring Hunter Dickinson, Flory Bidunga, and KJ Adams Jr.
While each has had some big moments, the trio hasn’t consistently dominated as expected.
Dickinson has shown his All-American form in stretches, Adams continues to provide energy, and Bidunga’s upside is tantalizing.
The key moving forward will be synergy—if this group can control the paint night in and night out, Kansas will be a nightmare matchup for anyone.
3.) Getting to the Free-Throw Line
Kansas thrives when it plays aggressive basketball, and that starts with drawing fouls and getting to the charity stripe.
So far, the Jayhawks haven’t been as consistent at forcing the issue as they’d like. Driving to the basket, attacking in transition, and feeding Dickinson in the post are all ways to generate trips to the line. Improving in this area could make a big difference in tight games against Big 12 competition.
As the Jayhawks wrap up their non-conference slate and prepare for the grind of Big 12 play, these three “wishes” could make all the difference in elevating Kansas from contender to champion.
Let’s see if Santa delivers.