5 Reasons Kansas Basketball Should Still Be Big 12 Favorites
There’s no doubt the Big 12 is stacked this year, and teams like Iowa State and Houston are certainly turning heads.
But if we’re being honest, No. 7 Kansas basketball might still be the team to beat.
Yes, Iowa State has been unbeatable at home, and Houston is a perennial powerhouse, but the Jayhawks have the depth, experience, and raw talent to rise above the rest.
Here’s why Bill Self’s squad is still the early favorite to bring home the Big 12 Championship trophy.
Depth That Wins Games
While teams like Houston are struggling with injuries—J'Wan Roberts is banged up, and Ramon Walker Jr. is out until late January—Kansas has a roster full of guys ready to step up at any moment.
Zeke Mayo has been red-hot lately, and with Hunter Dickinson anchoring the paint and Dajuan Harris running the show, the Jayhawks don’t just have depth—they’ve got the kind of depth that wears down opponents over the course of a season.
It’s one thing to have a star player or two, but it’s another to have multiple options to turn to, especially when the games start to pile up.
Kansas can rotate fresh legs in and out without missing a beat, while teams like Iowa State might struggle once the pressure mounts.
Experience That Gets You Through the Tough Spots
The Jayhawks are one of the most experienced teams in the Big 12, and that’s a huge advantage. When the going gets tough in conference play, Kansas knows how to grind it out.
Look at players like Harris and Dickinson—these guys have seen it all. They know how to close out games, manage the ups and downs, and keep their cool in tight moments.
Iowa State’s young squad has been impressive, especially at home, but Kansas’ veterans know how to handle the big games, particularly in hostile environments.
Zeke Mayo’s Rising Star Power
Zeke Mayo is playing out of his mind right now, and if he keeps this up, he could be one of the best pickups Kansas has had in recent years.
Mayo is shooting lights out—10 of his last 17 threes, including five in each of the past two games. He’s been the spark Kansas needed, especially with some of the other guys on the team still finding their rhythm.
If Mayo keeps playing like this, he could end up being one of the most dangerous players in the Big 12, and that’s something no one else can truly match right now.
When it comes to players who can completely take over a game, Kansas has the edge with Mayo and even Dickinson.
The South Dakota State transfer is kind of player who can swing a game in the Jayhawks' favor when they need it most.
Built for the Big 12 Grind
Kansas doesn’t just survive the Big 12 grind—they thrive in it.
This is a team that knows how to handle the toughest conference in college basketball year in and year out. Whether it's road games, high-pressure situations, or physical matchups, Kansas has been there and done that.
Houston, on the other hand, is going to feel the strain of their injuries, and while Iowa State’s home dominance is impressive, we’ll have to see how they handle the rest of the grind as conference play gets even more intense.
Kansas is battle-tested, and that's something you can’t underestimate when the postseason rolls around.
The Kansas Standard Is Still Set High
Look, Iowa State’s home-court advantage is impressive, and Houston’s consistency is hard to ignore, but Kansas is Kansas.
They have the tradition, the coaching staff, and the program infrastructure to win in the Big 12 year after year. When the chips are down and the pressure builds, you trust Kansas to rise to the occasion.
They’ve got the experience and the mentality that comes from being the team everyone wants to beat.
Iowa State and Houston might have great teams, but in a season like this, where depth and experience matter more than ever, Kansas has the advantage.
The Jayhawks are still the team to beat in the Big 12, and anyone who doesn’t think so is overlooking just how good they really are.
At the end of the day, while other teams are making noise, Kansas has the tools to stay on top, and it’s going to take a whole lot more than a few good games to knock them down from their perch.