Big 12 Preseason Awards Revealed: Where Does Kansas Basketball Stand?
As the Big 12 prepares for the 2024 basketball season, Kansas basketball once again finds itself at the forefront of the conference's preseason awards and rankings.
In the Preseason Big 12 Poll, Kansas is ranked at the top with 215 points and nine first-place votes, narrowly edging out Houston, which received 211 points and five first-place votes. The rest of the top five includes Iowa State (194 points), Baylor (185 points), and Arizona (179 points).
Here’s the full list of the preseason poll.
Preseason Big 12 Poll:
- Kansas (9 first-place votes) - 215 points
- Houston (5) - 211
- Iowa State (1) - 194
- Baylor - 185
- Arizona (1) - 179
- Cincinnati - 140
- Texas Tech - 135
- Kansas State - 133
- BYU - 116
- TCU - 90
- UCF - 83
- Arizona State - 64
- West Virginia - 62
- Oklahoma State - 46
- Colorado - 37
- Utah - 30
Highlighting the individual talent within the conference, Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has been named Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight time. Dickinson, who was a unanimous selection for the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, leads a strong Jayhawks contingent.
Preseason All-Big 12 First Team:
- Caleb Love, Arizona
- LJ Cryer, Houston
- J’Wan Roberts, Houston
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas*
(*- unanimous selection)
Adding to the excitement, Dajuan Harris Jr. also secured a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team, showcasing Kansas’s depth and talent. Notably, A.J. Storr and Zeke Mayo did not make the cut. Which, by all accounts, could be an interesting choice in hindsight by season's end.
Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team:
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Jeremy Roach, Baylor
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
- Coleman Hawkins, K-State
The conference also recognized emerging talents with its newcomer awards. Jeremy Roach from Baylor and Coleman Hawkins from Kansas State were named Co-Newcomers of the Year, while VJ Edgecombe from Baylor took home the Preseason Freshman of the Year title.
As the season approaches, Kansas basketball fans have plenty to be excited about, with high expectations set for a successful campaign.
With standout players and a favorable ranking, the Jayhawks are primed to compete for yet another Big 12 title and beyond.
