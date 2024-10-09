Kansas Basketball Makes Final Five for Elite 2025 Center Prospect
Kansas men’s basketball is still waiting for its first commitment from the Class of 2025, but head coach Bill Self and his staff are staying busy recruiting one of their top prospects, seven-foot center Eric Reibe from Potomac, Maryland, and The Bullis School.
Reibe, a highly regarded recruit, recently released his final list of schools, which includes Kansas, Creighton, Indiana, UConn, and Oregon. According to 247Sports, the German native is ranked No. 27 nationally in the Class of 2025 and is the No. 4 center prospect.
Kansas remains in the mix after Reibe’s official visit to Lawrence in late August, which reportedly went well. Creighton is considered the front-runner, but the Jayhawks are still in contention if they intensify their efforts.
Reibe, who weighs 235 pounds, has experience on Germany’s national team, where he competed in the U18 European Championship. He posted modest averages of 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game during the tournament.
While Reibe is still developing offensively, his size, length, and defensive instincts are standout traits. He’s viewed as a potential defensive force, though he may take time to fully develop.
Following his official visit to Oregon over the weekend, Reibe is expected to make a decision soon. Kansas is hoping to bolster its 2025 class, and a commitment from the seven-footer would be a significant addition.
