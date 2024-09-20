Elite Top-40 Center Schedules Visit to Kansas Basketball
John Clark, a highly touted four-star center prospect in the Class of 2025, has scheduled a visit to Kansas Basketball.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound standout from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, originally hailing from Houston, Texas, is set to visit Lawrence the weekend of October 11th, according to a report by 247Sports' Eric Bossi.
Clark, a versatile big man with an inside-out game, is already drawing attention for his physical tools and potential and is rated as the No. 40 overall prospect in the country.
He boasts a massive frame at 230 pounds with broad shoulders and a seven-foot wingspan. His athleticism and fluid movement on the court, combined with his ability to finish at the rim, make him an exciting prospect for Kansas and other top programs.
While Clark’s rebounding ability will likely be impactful from the start, his offensive game has room to grow as he continues to develop strength and efficiency.
Kansas, led by head coach Bill Self, is actively pursuing several other frontcourt prospects, including top-ranked player AJ Dybantsa and five-star recruits Koa Peat and Nate Ament.
Clark, however, appears to be taking his time with the recruiting process.
He has already made official visits to Houston and Texas and plans to visit Ohio State on October 4th before heading to Kansas. His decision timeline remains open, making his recruitment one to watch in the coming months.
