Everything Bill Self Said About AJ Storr’s Breakout Night for Kansas Basketball
When AJ Storr transferred to Kansas basketball, expectations couldn’t have been higher.
The talented guard came in as one of the Jayhawks' most hyped offseason additions, bolstered by significant NIL deals and a reputation as a future star. Storr was supposed to be a key piece for Bill Self’s squad, but for most of the season, things simply haven’t clicked.
Whether it was inconsistent play, visible frustration on the court, or questions about his fit within the system, Storr’s season hadn’t lived up to the lofty billing.
Wednesday night in Fort Worth, though, was a different story. Storr finally showcased the skills Kansas fans had been waiting for, helping the Jayhawks to a critical road win over TCU with 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals off the bench.
“We didn’t get consistent guard play tonight, but AJ was really good,” Self said. “He was terrific, and Shak [Shakeel Moore] was the best guard we had tonight. That was production we haven’t been getting consistently, so that was great to see.”
Storr’s energy and aggressiveness were noticeable, especially on defense, where he disrupted passing lanes and stayed active throughout. His offensive confidence was evident as well, with efficient shooting and assertive drives to the basket.
“Defensively, he was active,” Self added. “He got a couple of steals, ran through some passes, and was more aggressive driving the ball and everything else and scoring the ball. That’s probably the longest stint he’s been able to play through some mistakes. So I thought he was really good tonight.”
For Kansas, Storr’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. The Jayhawks have leaned on their NIL program to attract elite talent like Storr, making his struggles even more glaring. On Wednesday, though, he looked every bit the superstar Kansas believed it was getting.
If this is the version of Storr that Kansas can count on moving forward, the ceiling for the team grows exponentially. It’s only one game, but for both Storr and the Jayhawks, it might just be the turning point they’ve been waiting for.