Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Position Breakdown: Frontcourt
Today is Late Night in the Phog, which unofficially marks the beginning of the 2025–26 Kansas basketball season.
Earlier this week, we posted our position breakdown for the backcourt here at Kansas On SI. As part two of that series, we will now shift our focus to the frontcourt and what this group brings to the table.
Flory Bidunga
Bidunga briefly entered the transfer portal this offseason following a freshman year in which he saw erratic minutes. However, Bill Self managed to convince him to return to Lawrence, and he is now expected to take over as the starting center after Hunter Dickinson's departure.
Bidunga is a long, bouncy big man who ranks among the best rim protectors in the country. He averaged 1.6 blocks per game last season, good for third in the Big 12 despite limited action.
While he won't light up the box score offensively, he is an elite rebounder and defender who will be a constant lob threat and provide second-chance opportunities around the rim.
Tre White
White is the projected starter at the small-ball four spot in the frontcourt next to Bidunga, though it is a role he has not taken on before.
Now at his fourth school in as many years, White is one of the most polished veterans in college basketball and brings a true Swiss Army knife skill set. He is a strong rebounder, tough defender, and finisher around the rim who can also knock down the occasional outside jumper.
At 6-foot-7, he isn't your prototypical power forward, but his athleticism and prowess on the glass should allow him to transition into the role fairly quickly.
Paul Mbiya
Mbiya was one of the more surprising commitments of the offseason after decommitting from NC State and reopening his recruitment.
Although he is technically an incoming freshman, he played professionally overseas with ASVEL Villeurbanne in France, where he averaged 15.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals last season.
The Congolese big man is one of the most physically imposing players to ever suit up for KU during the Self era. His 7-foot-8 wingspan and sheer strength make him a force to be reckoned with in the paint.
While his offensive game remains raw, his ceiling is sky-high. If he continues to develop under the program, he could become a dominant interior presence.
Bryson Tiller
Tiller is one of the more intriguing pieces in KU's frontcourt. Once a top-50 recruit in last year's recruiting class, he joined the Jayhawks midseason as a redshirt.
He underwent surgery following an injury to his ankle, but he appears to be back to full strength and could contribute more than some people expect. The 6-foot-9 forward has good length, plays well facing up, and thrives around the rim.
Given the state of the frontcourt, Tiller could realistically see 10–15 minutes per game on some nights, especially if one of the starters runs into foul trouble.
Samis Calderon
Calderon is another under-the-radar addition with tremendous upside. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists for the Cold Hearts in Overtime Elite last season.
The Brazilian native runs the floor well and has an explosive vertical that fits perfectly with the offense's fast-paced tempo.
While he will likely open the season at the bottom of the frontcourt depth chart, don't be surprised if he earns some early minutes in nonconference play as he continues to develop.