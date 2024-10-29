Kansas Basketball Cruises Past Washburn 84-53 in Exhibition
On Tuesday night, the top-ranked Jayhawks took on the Ichabods at home.
Kansas basketball defeated Washburn 84-53 in their second exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night. Here's what you need to know, courtesy of Mathey Gibson. Read more at the link below.
Kansas Basketball Dominates Washburn 84-53: Instant Takeaways
How It Happened...
FINAL: Kansas 84, Washburn 53.
Second Half:
- Jayhawks seem to be letting their foot off the pedal here in the final minutes. Not much happening on either side.
- Third media timeout. No field goals for the Jayhawks over the last four minutes. Washburn is on a 19-3 run. 7:36 remaining. Kansas 73, Washburn 39.
- Second media timeout. 15-1 run for the Jayhawks over the last 3:58. Kansas 70, Washburn 20.
- Flory Bidunga is every bit as good as advertised for the Jayhawks. He's been lost a couple times but he's tallied three blocks, six boards and is 3-for-3 from the field so far. Going to make a big impact behind Dickerson.
- Media timeout. Rylan Griffen is now 4-for-5 from three-point land. He's up to 12 points. Kansas 55, Washburn 28.
- Second half will resume shortly from Allen Fieldhouse.
HALFTIME: Kansas 38, Washburn 22.
First Half:
- If you’re a Kansas fan, it’s hard not to like David Coit. He’s a plucky, energetic guard pouring in a ton of effort right now, with the passion and skill to match — a clear fan favorite in the making. And Rylan Griffen has been equally impressive on defense. With his incredible length, he’s a tough matchup when he’s locked in, and his presence is definitely felt on the court.
- Third media timeout. 7:19 to play. Kansas 29, Washburn 14. Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen just drilled another three-pointer.
- Second media timeout. 11:51 to play. Kansas 21, Washburn 7.
- Rylan Griffen scores his first points as a Jayhawk. A three-pointer in the corner off the catch.
- 13-0 run for Kansas. Coit looks excellent. He's pressing in the half court on defense and drilling three-pointers from near the logo. He's up to 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, 3-for-6 from downtown. 18-5 Jayhawks lead with 12:40 to go.
- At the first media timeout with 15:07 left, the Jayhawks are already up 11-2. Coit leads the way with six points. Flory Bidunga with two impressive blocks.
- David Coit scores the first points of the game. We're underway.
- Flory Bidunga will lineup at center for the tipoff.
Pregame:
- Starting lineup for Washburn: Jacob Hanna, Jack Bachelor, Brayden Shorter, Michael Keegan, Andrew Orr.
- Starting lineup for Kansas: AJ Storr, Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams, David Coit, Flory Bidunga.
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m CT from Allen Fieldhouse.
How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. Washburn
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: WHB 810 AM (Kansas City), ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM (Wichita)
