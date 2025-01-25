KANSAS

Kansas Basketball: Flory Bidunga Receives Legendary Praise from Kelvin Sampson

The highly-touted freshman is making a significant impact in his debut season at Lawrence.

Dec 7, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson looks on during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson had some glowing remarks about Kansas basketball freshman Flory Bidunga ahead of the Jayhawks’ showdown with the Cougars.

Sampson, who has a blunt and straightforward style, didn’t mince words when discussing the young star's potential.

“He’s a first-round pick whenever he comes,” Sampson said. “He has long arms and plays hard, he’s active. He’s a good fit with Dickinson.”

Bidunga has made a name for himself early in his freshman season, showcasing incredible efficiency and athleticism.

The 6-foot-9 forward is shooting an eye-popping 80% from the field, leading the Big 12 in field goal percentage. While his scoring numbers—6.4 points per game—may not jump off the page, Bidunga’s presence in the paint has been undeniable.

Defensively, Bidunga has been a game-changer. Averaging 1.5 blocks per game, his timing and ability to contest shots have frustrated opponents all season. In two of his last three outings, he’s recorded four blocks, with a season-high six swats coming against UCF on Jan. 5.

As the Jayhawks prepare to face Houston, Bidunga’s role will be critical. The Cougars bring one of the nation’s best defenses, and his energy and effort in the paint could be a deciding factor in the game.

If his current trajectory is any indication, Sampson’s words may prove prophetic—Bidunga has the tools to become not just a first-round pick but a force at the next level.

For now, though, his focus remains on helping Kansas maintain its spot near the top of the Big 12 and beyond.

