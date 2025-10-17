Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Prospects Visiting KU During Late Night in the Phog
The 41st annual Late Night in the Phog is set to tip off tomorrow, unofficially marking the start of the 2025-26 Kansas basketball season.
While the event is always a fun celebration for Jayhawk fans and players, it also serves as a valuable recruiting tool to bring top prospects to campus.
In past years, Bill Self has used the night to host several high-profile recruits on official visits, but just one known player will be in attendance this time around.
Luke Barnett
The lone official visitor is Luke Barnett, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard out of Mater Dei High School in California.
A consensus 4-star recruit, Barnett is ranked No. 144 nationally in the Class of 2026 on 247 Sports and could become the fourth addition to KU's already-loaded recruiting class.
He is coming off an official visit to Miami last weekend and recently picked up an offer from TCU. Barnett flew under the radar for much of his high school career, but a strong spring and summer raised his stock among national scouts.
Known as an elite perimeter shooter, he has posted several star-level performances, most notably when he broke Mater Dei's single-game scoring record with a 55-point explosion last December.
Will Other Players Be on Campus for Late Night in the Phog?
At this point, there is no confirmed list of additional visitors for Late Night in the Phog. Barnett is the only official visitor currently scheduled, but that does not mean he will be the only recruit in the crowd.
Kansas often invites commits and other prospects to experience the event's atmosphere.
It wouldn't be surprising if any of KU's three 2026 commits — Taylen Kinney, Davion Adkins, or Trent Perry — made their way to Lawrence for the festivities. After all, the event gives future Jayhawks a chance to get a feel for what they should expect ahead of their respective freshman years.
One notable name who will not be making the trip is 4-star combo guard Ikenna Alozie. He was initially expected to visit for Late Night, but that trip is no longer listed on 247 Sports, and his connection with KU appears to have cooled after Kinney's commitment.
As always, there is a good chance videos and photos will surface online once the event begins to reveal which prospects made the trip to Allen Fieldhouse.